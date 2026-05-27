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WKN: 875558 | ISIN: FR0000039299 | Ticker-Symbol: BOP
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 10:40
5,390 Euro
-0,83 % -0,045
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLLORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLLORE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3755,38510:46
5,3705,39010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 18:54 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BOLLORE SE: Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2026

Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2026

All resolutions were passed with 96% of votes or more

An exceptional dividend of €1.50 and a final ordinary dividend of €0.06 to be paid on June 25, 2026

The Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on May 27, 2026, chaired by Cyrille Bolloré.

All the resolutions presented at the Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE were passed with an approval rate ranging between 96.36% and 99.99% of the votes cast, representing 92.41% of the total votes.

The Annual General Meeting, acting in its ordinary capacity, approved, among other items, the payment of a dividend of €1.58 per share (comprising an ordinary dividend of €0.08 and an exceptional dividend of €1.50).

Regarding the ordinary dividend, an interim dividend of €0.02 per share, approved by the Board of Directors on September 17, 2025, was paid on September 30, 2025. The amounts distributed in respect of the final dividend (i.e. €0.06 per share) and the exceptional dividend (i.e. €1.50 per share) will be paid on June 25, 2026.

Among the resolutions put to the vote at the Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2026, the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Cyrille Bolloré, Marie Bolloré and Bolloré Participations SE as directors.

The presentation shown during the General Meeting will be available on the company's website: www.bollore.com / Shareholders / Regulated information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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