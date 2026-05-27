Flow Capital Corp.: Flow Capital Announces New CFO and Listing on the CSE

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth venture debt in the form of senior secured loans to high growth companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Gan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective Monday, June 1. Matthew succeeds Michael Denny, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since September 2023 and will be retiring. The Company is deeply grateful to Michael for his leadership, professionalism, and many contributions during an important period of financial and operational progress for Flow Capital, and for his support in ensuring a seamless transition.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Flow Capital team, I want to thank Michael for his meaningful contributions to the Company," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. "During his tenure, Michael played an important role in strengthening our finance function and helping guide the Company through significant operational enhancements. His tenure coincided with substantial financial and operational progress for Flow Capital, including an approximately 380% increase in recurring free cash flow. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him the very best in retirement."

Matthew brings more than 13 years of experience across finance, investments, capital markets, and operating leadership. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Credit and Due Diligence at Flow Capital, where he led transaction due diligence, credit operations, and portfolio monitoring.

Listing on the CSE

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") that the common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE effective at market open on Monday, June 1, 2026. In connection with the listing of its common shares on the CSE, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSXV delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on Friday, May 29, 2026. The Company's trading symbol "FW" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

High-growth companies seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly at www.flowcap.com/get-funding

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof, and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.