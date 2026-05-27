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WKN: A2ANHP | ISIN: CA4988241010 | Ticker-Symbol: FOBK
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:06
3,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KNEAT.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KNEAT.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,40010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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kneat.com, inc.: Kneat Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF) ("Kneat" or the "Company"), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announced results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2026 AGM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2026.

The detailed results of voting at the 2026 AGM are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all five directors nominated to the Kneat Board.

Name of NomineeNumber of Votes CastVotes "For"Votes "For" %
Ian Ainsworth51,419,05651,146,59999.47%
Edmund Ryan51,419,05651,401,90899.97%
Wade K. Dawe51,419,05649,674,92296.61%
Nutan Behki51,419,05651,145,69199.47%
Carol Leaman51,419,05651,410,33599.98%


2. Re-Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve management's recommendation that KPMG LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company to fix their remuneration for the forthcoming year.

Number of Votes CastVotes "For"Votes "For" %
51,419,05651,414,81099.99%

Final voting results on all matters voted at the 2026 AGM have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Optional AI capabilities within Kneat Gx accelerate the validation lifecycle, from content generation to review and analysis, while maintaining full GxP compliance, governance, and data integrity. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.For further information:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations

P: + 1 902-706-9074

E: katie.keita@kneat.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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