Li-FT Power Ltd.: LIFT Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Adina-Galinée Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT" or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT (ASX: LFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), titled " Adina-Galinée Lithium Project Quebec, Canada," The Technical Report has an effective date of May 7, 2026, and a report date of May 26, 2026.

The primary purpose of the Technical Report was to conform the Adina-Galinée Project's existing Mineral Resource Estimate - previously prepared under the Australasian JORC Code - to Canadian NI 43-101 standards.

The Technical Report contains no new material to that included in Annexure C of the Prospectus dated April 13, 2026 and released to the ASX on May 22, 2026.

The Technical Report has been prepared by Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo., and Maxime Dupéré, P. Geo., of SGS Geological Services, who acted as Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101.

The purpose of the Technical Report was to provide current disclosure for LIFT's newly combined Adina-Galinée project in accordance with NI 43-101 standards. The Company confirms that the verification process resulted in no changes to the Adina Project Mineral Resource Estimate figures, categories, or grades previously disclosed by Winsome Resources Ltd.

The report is available on SEDAR+ and will be available shortly thereafter on the Company's website. Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

About LIFT

LIFT is focused on developing a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets in Canada, with core development assets in both Quebec and the Northwest Territories. The Company owns the Yellowknife Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories and the Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. LIFT also holds early-stage exploration properties in both jurisdictions.

This announcement has been approved for release by Mr. Francis MacDonald President & Chief Executive Officer of LIFT.

For further information, please contact:

Francis MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Website:www.li-ft.com

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on April 27, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.