X Financial Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF), a leading Chinese fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, which has been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenue in Q1 2026 was RMB1.18 billion (US$170.5 million) , a decrease of 39.3% year-over-year and 19.9% quarter-over-quarter . The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by significantly lower loan facilitation volumes amid the Company's continued tightening of credit standards and focus on higher-quality origination.

in Q1 2026 was , a and . The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by significantly lower loan facilitation volumes amid the Company's continued tightening of credit standards and focus on higher-quality origination. Total loan amount facilitated and originated [1] in Q1 2026 was RMB14.63 billion, down 35.8% quarter-over-quarter and down 58.4% year-over-year .

in Q1 2026 was and . Net income in Q1 2026 was RMB37.9 million (US$5.5 million) , a decrease of 91.7% year-over-year , primarily reflecting substantially higher credit-related provisions and significantly lower loan facilitation revenue amid reduced origination volumes.

in Q1 2026 was , a , primarily reflecting substantially higher credit-related provisions and significantly lower loan facilitation revenue amid reduced origination volumes. Delinquency rates for loans 31-60 days past due improved to 2.61% (from 2.90% at Q4 2025 year-end and 1.25% a year ago); loans 91-180 days past due increased to 9.95% (from 6.31% at Q4 2025 year-end and 2.73% a year ago). The increase in the 91-180 day delinquency rate primarily reflects the migration of previously delinquent balances further into that bucket and the effect of a significantly reduced total outstanding loan balance, both of which contribute to a higher reported rate, rather than a deterioration in the quality of more recent originations.

Mr. Kent Li, President of X Financial, commented: "In the first quarter of 2026, we facilitated and originated RMB14.6 billion in loans, reflecting a substantial decline of 35.8% from the prior quarter and 58.4% year-over-year. Borrower activity continued to moderate, with active borrowers declining to approximately 956,520, down 60.6% from a year ago, reflecting the Company's deliberate focus on higher-quality origination and tighter credit standards. The 31-60 day delinquency rate eased to 2.61% from 2.90% in the prior quarter, reflecting improvement in more recent origination quality. The 91-180 day rate rose to 9.95%, driven by the migration of existing delinquent balances further into that bucket rather than fresh deterioration in new originations. In response, we have further strengthened our risk management framework, enhanced collection strategies, and adjusted capital deployment to preserve balance sheet resilience. While profitability was significantly impacted by higher provisions and narrower margins, we believe these actions appropriately position the Company for the challenging environment ahead."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of X Financial, added: "In the first quarter of 2026, total net revenue was RMB1.18 billion, a decrease of 39.3% from the same period last year and 19.9% sequentially. Net income was RMB37.9 million and non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB81.2 million, both significantly lower than the prior year period, primarily due to substantially higher credit-related provisions and significantly lower loan facilitation revenue amid reduced origination volumes. Basic earnings per ADS were RMB0.96, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB2.10. Operating margin improved to 12.0% from 1.4% in the prior quarter, though remained significantly below the 29.6% recorded in the same period of 2025, reflecting the ongoing impact of elevated credit costs and reduced contribution from higher-margin facilitation services. We will continue to manage capital conservatively, strengthen our balance sheet, and maintain cost discipline to support business resilience amid an evolving regulatory and operating landscape."

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.

First Quarter 2026 GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 QoQ YoY

RMB RMB RMB



Total net revenue 1,937,505 1,467,843 1,176,139 (19.9 %) (39.3 %) Total operating costs and expenses (1,364,600) (1,447,660) (1,035,481) (28.5 %) (24.1 %) Income from operations 572,905 20,183 140,658 596.9 % (75.4 %) Net income 458,127 57,167 37,947 (33.6 %) (91.7 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 466,766 61,320 81,180 32.4 % (82.6 %)











Net income per ADS-basic 10.92 1.44 0.96 (33.3 %) (91.2 %) Net income per ADS-diluted 10.56 1.44 0.96 (33.3 %) (90.9 %)











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 11.10 1.56 2.10 34.6 % (81.1 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted 10.74 1.56 2.04 30.8 % (81.0 %)

Business Outlook & Capital Return

Business Outlook: Based on current trends, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the second quarter of 2026 to be in the range of RMB 11.5 billion to RMB 12.5 billion . This guidance reflects a measured pace of origination following a sequential decline in the first quarter and management's continued focus on asset quality, credit discipline, and profitability optimization rather than aggressive volume expansion. The Company remains attentive to recent regulatory developments and evolving credit conditions, and acknowledges that potential regulatory changes, once implemented, could adversely affect margins and profitability. The Company will continue to exercise prudent risk control and disciplined execution to navigate the evolving environment and support long-term business resilience.

Based on current trends, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the to be in the range of . This guidance reflects a measured pace of origination following a sequential decline in the first quarter and management's continued focus on asset quality, credit discipline, and profitability optimization rather than aggressive volume expansion. The Company remains attentive to recent regulatory developments and evolving credit conditions, and acknowledges that potential regulatory changes, once implemented, could adversely affect margins and profitability. The Company will continue to exercise prudent risk control and disciplined execution to navigate the evolving environment and support long-term business resilience. Capital Return to Shareholders: From January 1, 2026 through May 15, 2026, X Financial repurchased an aggregate of approximately 1.8 million ADSs, for a total consideration of approximately US$8.2 million under its share repurchase programs. The Company now has approximately US$39.8 million remaining under its existing US$100 million share repurchase program, which is effective through November 30, 2026. This program reflects the Company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders and enhancing long-term shareholder value, subject to ongoing assessment of market and regulatory conditions. Repurchases under the program remain subject to market conditions and other factors and may be modified or suspended at management's discretion.

Regulatory Update

The regulatory environment governing internet-based lending in the People's Republic of China continued to evolve during the first quarter of 2026, with authorities further strengthening oversight across the consumer credit business chain. The Company continues to monitor these developments closely; however, management has limited visibility into the ultimate scope and direction of implementation. If current and emerging regulatory requirements are implemented as currently understood, the Company's operating results may be materially and adversely affected, and historical levels of profitability should not be assumed to be indicative of future performance.

Conference Call

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2026 (7:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 04, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 1485675

Additional Information

This press release contains highlights only. For the Company's complete financial results and management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, please refer to the Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2026.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading Chinese fintech platform. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2026, as published in the Federal Reserve Board's H.10 statistical release. Percentages stated in this release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Projections

This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial

Mr. Noah Kauffman (Chief Financial Strategy Officer)

E-mail: [email protected]

X Financial









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2025

As of March 31,

2026

As of March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents 987,631

1,021,230

148,047 Restricted cash, net 1,145,962

1,348,104

195,434 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 3,145,976

2,498,233

362,168 Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net 5,298,631

4,318,579

626,062 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,713,593

1,409,915

204,395 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,547

37,906

5,495 Deferred tax assets, net 455,358

506,794

73,470 Long term investments 515,524

522,389

75,731 Property and equipment, net 23,900

26,426

3,831 Intangible assets, net 39,183

38,839

5,630 Financial investments 1,243,076

1,825,817

264,688 Other non-current assets 53,364

52,244

7,574 TOTAL ASSETS 14,665,745

13,606,476

1,972,525











LIABILITIES









Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 3,054,982

2,407,547

349,021 Contingent guarantee liabilities 748,307

590,611

85,621 Deferred guarantee income 467,629

388,880

56,376 Financial guarantee derivative 15,426

14,505

2,103 Short-term borrowings 409,530

353,871

51,301 Accrued payroll and welfare 76,058

30,703

4,451 Other tax payable 221,940

207,591

30,094 Income tax payable 677,521

749,170

108,607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,053,071

895,929

129,882 Dividend payable -

73,919

10,716 Other non-current liabilities 34,807

32,854

4,763 Deferred tax liabilities 69,673

92,339

13,386 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,828,944

5,837,919

846,321











Commitments and Contingencies









Equity:









Common shares (234,517,901 and 231,097,037 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025

and March 31, 2026, respectively) 207

207

30 Treasury stock (967,773)

(988,210)

(143,260) Additional paid-in capital 3,256,349

3,257,252

472,202 Retained earnings 5,484,294

5,448,322

789,841 Other comprehensive income 63,724

50,986

7,391 TOTAL EQUITY 7,836,801

7,768,557

1,126,204











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 14,665,745

13,606,476

1,972,525

X Financial





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB USD Net revenues





Loan facilitation service 1,078,379 270,714 39,245 Post-origination service 266,041 196,206 28,444 Financing income 310,140 337,774 48,967 Guarantee income 82,929 258,294 37,445 Other revenue 200,016 113,151 16,403 Total net revenue 1,937,505 1,176,139 170,504







Operating costs and expenses:





Origination and servicing 473,725 485,364 70,363 Borrower acquisitions and marketing 709,007 219,760 31,859 General and administrative 51,744 47,121 6,831 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 9,048 30,778 4,462 Provision for loans receivable 62,196 52,326 7,586 Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities 63,748 200,009 28,995 Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative (5,417) 340 49 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses for deposits and other financial assets 549 (217) (31) Total operating costs and expenses 1,364,600 1,035,481 150,114







Income from operations 572,905 140,658 20,390 Interest income 2,922 7,314 1,060 Interest expenses (5,641) (2,067) (300) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (12,482) 3,023 438 Loss from financial investments (3,678) (1,878) (272) Impairment losses on financial investments - (6,715) (973) Other income, net 1,935 (3,491) (506)







Income before income taxes 555,961 136,844 19,837







Income tax expense (116,528) (72,204) (10,467) (Loss) gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax (2,182) 5,107 740 Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method, net of tax 20,876 (31,800) (4,610) Net income 458,127 37,947 5,500 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 458,127 37,947 5,500







Net income 458,127 37,947 5,500 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:





Gain from equity in affiliates - 42 6 Loss from financial investments (768) - - Foreign currency translation adjustments (198) (12,780) (1,853) Comprehensive income 457,161 25,209 3,653 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 457,161 25,209 3,653







Net income per share-basic 1.82 0.16 0.02 Net income per share-diluted 1.76 0.16 0.02







Net income per ADS-basic 10.92 0.96 0.14 Net income per ADS-diluted 10.56 0.96 0.14







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 252,292,800 234,143,092 234,143,092 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 260,864,033 236,519,179 236,519,179

X Financial





Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results















Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 458,127 37,947 5,500 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) (3,678) (1,878) (272) Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - (6,715) (973) Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - - Less: Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method (net of tax of nil) 20,876 (31,800) (4,610) Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 25,837 2,840 412 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 466,766 81,180 11,767







Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-basic 1.85 0.35 0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-diluted 1.79 0.34 0.05







Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 11.10 2.10 0.30 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted 10.74 2.04 0.30







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 252,292,800 234,143,092 234,143,092 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 260,864,033 236,519,179 236,519,179

SOURCE X Financial