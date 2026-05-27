Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJT4 | ISIN: US05961W1053 | Ticker-Symbol: B4W
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 07:34
73,00 Euro
-1,35 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,5074,5010:47
72,5074,0009:10
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 23:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Macro S.A.: Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("1Q26"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2025 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2026.

Summary

  • THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.139.8 billion in 1Q26, 28% or Ps.30.2 billion higher than the result posted in the previous quarter and 131% or Ps.79.2 billion higher than a year ago. In 1Q26, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 10% and 2.4%, respectively.
  • Excluding restructuring expenses (Ps.12.9 billion after tax) 1Q26 net income would have totaled Ps.152.9 billion and the annualized ROAE and ROAA would have been 10.9% and 2.6% respectively.
  • In 1Q26, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.1.23 trillion, 3% or Ps.43.6 billion lower than in 4Q25 and 16% or Ps.169.2 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 1Q26, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.569.8 billion, 15% or Ps.73.8 billion higher than in 4Q25 and 24% or Ps.108.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 1Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING decreased 9% or Ps.1.1 trillion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.10.63 trillion and increased 5% or Ps.458.9 billion year over year ("YoY"). In 1Q26 peso financing decreased 9% while USD financing decreased 6%.
  • In 1Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS decreased 7% or Ps.993.7 billion QoQ and increased 10% or Ps.1.22 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.13.99 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 8% or Ps.1.1 trillion QoQ. In 1Q26, Peso deposits decreased 4% while USD deposits decreased 7%.
  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.4.0 trillion, 32.4% Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III and 32.4 % Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 78% of its total deposits in 1Q26
  • In 1Q26, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 5.40% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 109.79
  • As of 1Q26, through its 420 branches and 8.269 employees Banco Macro serves 6.30 million retail customers across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 195.916 corporate customers.

1Q26 Earnings Conference Call
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:
Banco Macro 1Q26 Earnings Call

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.