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WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 10:05
2,836 Euro
-2,07 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8242,87210:49
2,8222,87410:48
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 00:39 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds: Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 27, 2026. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, FAX had outstanding 45,282,628 shares of common and preferred stock. 74.60% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Christian Pittard

32,063,200

1,142,889

574,322

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc.("IAF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, IAF had outstanding 9,582,373 shares of common stock. 77.51% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

5,882,894

1,544,612

0

To consider the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

5,534,253

1,701,834

191,419

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, ACP had outstanding 131,070,678 shares of common and preferred stock 81.58% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Rahn Porter

102,292,747

4,629,987

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Randolph Takian

4,788,192

155,666

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AGD had outstanding 26,118,747 shares of common stock. 78.42% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

19,891,324

590,763

Nancy Yao

19,761,337

720,750

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AOD had outstanding 105,446,495 shares of common stock. 78.15% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

79,912,918

2,494,149

Nancy Yao

79,431,299

2,975,767

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AWP had outstanding 30,629,549 shares of common stock. 68.31% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

20,244,179

679,289

Nancy Yao

20,134,730

788,738

Aberdeen India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, IFN had outstanding 42,651,950 shares of common stock. 65.74% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Nisha Kumar

23,997,228

3,499,809

541,913

Luis Rubio

22,813,730

4,659,580

565,640

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Nancy Yao

23,824,038

3,636,420

578,492

abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. ("AEF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 40,601,424 outstanding shares of the Fund. 84.49% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Nancy Yao

33,551,276.

586,176

167,694

abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 57,192,236 outstanding shares of the Fund. 77.24% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

42,670,292

1,502,754

Jeffrey A. Bailey

42,589,413

1,583,633

abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026 there were 30,408,047 outstanding shares of the Fund. 81.28% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

C. William Maher

23,905,738

809,474

Kathleen L. Goetz

23,853,216

861,997

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 41,437,474 outstanding shares of the Fund. 72.47% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

29,268,581

759,412

Jeffrey A. Bailey

29,291,189

736,804

abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 40,344,912 outstanding shares of the Fund 68.79% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class B Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Rose DiMartino

26,763,758

987,463

Todd Reit

26,806,605

944,616

In the United States, Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed-End Funds | Aberdeen

SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds

© 2026 PR Newswire
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