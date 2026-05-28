Germany-headquartered renewable energy developer RWE has received the go ahead from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and transmission network service provider (TNSP) Transgrid to operate the 50 MW / 400 MWh Limondale-Australia's first 8-hour-battery energy storage system (BESS). Utilising 144 Tesla Megapack registered to charge at 100 MW and discharge at 50 MW, the project is located in the designated New South Wales (NSW) South-West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) adjacent to the 314 MW RWE Limondale solar farm. The solar farm sits on 770 hectares, utilises 872,000 solar panels and generates ...

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