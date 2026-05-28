Casinos.com has revealed the winners of the second annual International Casino Awards, in conjunction with International Casinos Day. Voted entirely by players, the 2026 awards cover more than 100 categories across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the rest of the world.

Now in its second year, the awards range from the deeply serious, the Best Casino in the World (Bellagio), to the gloriously specific, the Royal Flush Award for the Best Casino Toilet (The Palazzo at the Venetian) or Best Casino Carpet Award (Circus Circus). The International Casino Awards reflect what real players value when they choose where to play, eat, sleep, and use the bathroom facilities.

A full list of award winners is available here: https://www.casinos.com/news/2026-international-casino-awards-winners

Hippodrome Bellagio Sweeps Enjoy Stellar 2026 Awards

If there was a clear winner of the International Casino Awards, it was the Bellagio. The Las Vegas icon picked up seven honors, more than any other venue, headlined by Best Casino in the World and Best Casino in the US, where it claimed 46.7% of the votes.

"The Bellagio's seven-award sweep speaks to its consistency at the very top of the industry," said Lee Gwilliam, Casinos.com Founder. "These awards were decided entirely by players, people who have actually walked the floors of these venues, so every win is a real mark of excellence."

Alongside its top US title, the Bellagio also took home Best Casino in Las Vegas, Best Poker Room, Best Casino for Bachelor Bachelorette Parties, Most Instagrammable Casino, and Casino With The Best Food Options. A genuinely dominant year for the renowned MGM Resorts International property.

"The beauty of the International Casino Awards is the recognition it offers over multiple categories alongside the best overall. Where else can you vote for your favorite casino bathroom, or the best casino carpet? These are iconic elements of some resorts that deserve their flowers," Gwilliam added.

The Hippodrome Casino in London also enjoyed a stellar year, claiming four awards: Best Casino in the UK (with 47.9% of the vote), Best Casino in London (a thumping 68.1%), Best Casino Restaurant for Heliot Steak House and Best Celebrity-Spotting Casino.

In the online casino categories, Mega Riches and Mr Vegas tied for Best Casino Site in the UK, with Paddy Power Casino landing the Best Casino Site in Ireland honour on a thumping 78% of the vote. Italian players voted Betsson as the Best Casino Site in Italy.

The awards coincide with the second International Casinos Day. Beginning in 2025 and marked annually on May 15, it represents a global nod to casino culture, recognising the entertainment experiences delivered by both land-based and online operators to millions of players worldwide.

"International Casinos Day has quickly grown into something the industry is starting to rally behind," said Dan Michalski, Executive Editor at Casinos.com. "Casinos are entertainment hubs, and community landmarks, and this celebration gives them the recognition they deserve."

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley announced May 15, 2026 as the 2nd Annual International Casinos Day, with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve also calling on the people of her city to celebrate the special day.

Notable Award Winners in the United Kingdom

Best Casino in the UK: Hippodrome Casino

Best Casino in London: Hippodrome Casino

Best Casino in Brighton: Grosvenor Casino Brighton

Best Casino in Blackpool: Coral Island

Best Casino in Southend-on-Sea: Grosvenor Casino Southend

Best Casino in Liverpool: Genting Casino Renshaw Street

Best Casino in Glasgow: Genting Casino Glasgow

Best Casino in Edinburgh: Admiral Casino Edinburgh

Best Casino in Cardiff: Les Croupiers Casino

Best Casino Site in the UK: Mega Riches Mr Vegas (tied)

Notable Award Winners in Ireland

Best Casino in Ireland: Carlton Club Casino

Best Casino Site in Ireland: Paddy Power Casino

Notable Award Winners in the Rest of the World

Best Casino in Monaco: Casino Café de Paris

Best Casino in Macau: The Venetian Macao

Best Casino in New Zealand: SkyCity Hamilton

Best Casino Site in Italy: Betsson

Other Notable Award Winners

Best Casino Restaurant: Heliot Steak House (Hippodrome Casino, London)

Best Celebrity-Spotting Casino: Hippodrome (London, UK)

Best Casino on a Cruise Ship: Casino Royale (Royal Caribbean)

Best Riverboat Casino: Mississippi Belle II

Best Family-Friendly Casino Resort: Circus Circus

Best Casino Rewards Programme: MGM Rewards

Best Casino Staff: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Best Poker Room: Bellagio

Best Casino Influencer: Brian Christopher Slots

Best Casino Show: Bruno Mars (Dolby Live, Park MGM)

Casino With The Best Food Options: Bellagio

The Most Romantic Casino: Mandalay Bay

Best Casino for Hitting Jackpots: MGM Grand Las Vegas

The Most Indulgent Casino Spa: Rock Spa Salon at Seminole Hard Rock

The Most Instagrammable Casino: Bellagio

Best Dressed Casino Staff: Caesars Palace

Best Bachelor Bachelorette Party: Bellagio

Best Casino Marketing Team: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

The Royal Flush Awards, Best Casino Toilets: The Palazzo at the Venetian

Best Poker Site (Global): PokerStars

Best Online Casino Customer Care Team (Global): BetMGM Casino

Best New Casino Site (Rising Star): BetRepublic

Most Impactful Woman in iGaming: Denise Coates (Founder CEO, Bet365)

Best Casino Ambassador: Rob Gronkowski (FanDuel)

Best Casino Game Studio: Aristocrat

About Casinos.com

Casinos.com is a global authority on casinos, gambling culture, and gaming entertainment, reaching millions of readers worldwide. Part of the publicly traded Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), Casinos.com delivers industry-leading reviews of online and land-based casinos alongside original journalism, research, and expert guides covering the full casino ecosystem.

The site also supports a thriving community of users who share reviews and insights, a loyalty programme, created International Casinos Day, and hosts the annual International Casino Awards, as well as dedicated initiatives such as Tribal Gaming Month and the Slots Hall of Fame.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including projections or expectations related to the International Casino Awards and Casinos.com. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the "Group") is a fast-growing technology company providing marketing and sports data services for the gambling industry.

Through our platform of marketing technologies and premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and Casinos.com, we help enterprises, including casinos and sports betting operators, reach high-intent audiences and acquire new customers in 22 national markets across more than ten languages.

Through our sports data platform and under the OddsJam, OpticOdds and RotoWire brands, we power enterprises including sports betting operators, prediction markets and market makers and media companies, as well as consumers, to succeed in sports betting and fantasy sports.

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