The platform that has helped hundreds of thousands of small business owners in the U.S. and Canada is now available in two new markets

HoneyBook, the all-in-one business management platform for independent service providers, today announced its official launch in the UK and Australia. The expansion marks HoneyBook's first entry into international markets beyond North America and makes the platform available to millions of independent business owners across both countries for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528189239/en/

HoneyBook's invoicing interface, showing a client project breakdown for an independent business based in Sydney, Australia.

HoneyBook gives independent professionals a single place to manage their entire client workflow, from first inquiry to final payment. Proposals, contracts, invoicing, payments, and client communication all live in one platform, removing the need to juggle multiple tools and letting business owners focus on the work itself.

"No matter where independent businesses are based, the reality often looks the same: juggling clients, proposals, contracts, invoices, payments, and somehow still finding time to do the work you love," said Oz Alon, CEO of HoneyBook. "We're excited to finally bring HoneyBook to businesses across the UK and Australia."

The launch follows a significant investment in building a platform experience tailored to the distinct needs of businesses in the UK and Australia, including local legal requirements, finance and tax rules, third-party partner integrations, and a wide range of security and engineering decisions specific to each country. Subscriptions are priced in local currency, GBP and AUD, and the platform automatically directs UK and Australian visitors to a localized experience.

HoneyBook is built for independent service-based business owners across industries including photography, event planning, design, consulting, coaching, and more.

To learn more about HoneyBook's all-in-one business management platform visit HoneyBook.com.

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the all-in-one business management platform for independent professionals. From first inquiry to final payment, HoneyBook streamlines client management so small business owners can spend more time doing what they love. Founded in 2013, HoneyBook has helped hundreds of thousands of independent business owners in the US and Canada run and grow their businesses. HoneyBook is now available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Learn more at HoneyBook.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528189239/en/

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