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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 10:15 Uhr
130 Leser
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Nosa Plugs AB: NMD advances launch of Nozoil to Norwegian pharmacies and places additional order

The wholesaler Norsk Medisinaldepot (NMD), which recently added Nozoil to its range for sale in the Norwegian pharmacy market, announces today that the launch to pharmacies is being brought forward to June 1. In connection with the launch, an additional order of 160 thousand SEK is being placed, with a total value of both orders of approximately 400 thousand SEK.

The background is that Vitus apotek and Ditt apotek are already seeing a high demand for Nozoil and are therefore starting to sell it in stores and online from today, Thursday 28th May.

"We are proud and happy that Norwegian customers already started to see the value of our products and Nozoil in particular. We look forward to supplying the Norwegian market with quality products for many years to come." Says Julia Ohayon, Head of Consumer Sales at NOSA.

Vitus apotek and Ditt apotek together comprise approximately 550 pharmacies and cover a majority of Norwegian pharmacies. Nozoil is also previously sold at Apotera.

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:
https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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