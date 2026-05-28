Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Canadian Buddhist Heritage Month National Organizing legislation efforts gained renewed momentum on Parliament Hill during a national gathering that brought together more than 150 Buddhist monastics and community representatives from Tibetan, Theravada, Mahayana, and Humanistic Buddhist traditions. The event was organized to bring together Buddhist organizations and communities across Canada and included ceremonies, public engagement activities, and interfaith participation in support of the formal recognition of May as Canadian Buddhist Heritage Month.

The gathering marked one of the largest public Buddhist events held on Parliament Hill to date and featured Canada's first public display on Parliament Hill of sacred Buddha relics, along with an inaugural peace walk around the parliamentary precinct.

More than 500,000 Buddhists live in Canada and contribute to the country's multicultural, civic, and spiritual communities. The event highlighted the role of Buddhist communities in promoting compassion, mindfulness, peace, and intercultural understanding across Canadian society.

Public activities began at the Centennial Flame with the traditional Buddha Bathing Ceremony, a symbolic ritual associated with reflection, compassion, and renewal. Participating monastics and delegates later attended Question Period from the House of Commons Public Gallery before joining a peace walk around Parliament Hill. The event concluded with a reception attended by parliamentarians and community representatives.

The gathering was organized by a national committee of Buddhist leaders and organizations working to advance recognition of Buddhist heritage and cultural contributions in Canada. The initiative also aimed to encourage greater public awareness of Buddhist traditions and promote dialogue around peace, inclusion, and multicultural cooperation.

The organizing committee stated that the peace walk is intended to become an annual event promoting values of compassion, mindfulness, and social harmony within Canadian public life.

Additional information about the initiative is available at buddhistheritagemonth.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299031

Source: Hmedium