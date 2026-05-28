A financing structure built around Egypt's 1.1 GW Obelisk solar-plus-storage project is now being applied to additional projects in the country and is beginning to take hold in Jordan, according to Ahmed Mortada, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's regional head of energy for the Middle East. div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 ...

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