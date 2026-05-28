Atos International: Atos Supports CONMEBOL eLibertadores Shaping the Future of Football eSports and Fan Engagement

Press Release

Atos Supports CONMEBOL eLibertadores Shaping the Future of Football eSports and Fan Engagement

Through the CONMEBOL eLibertadores, Atos is helping CONMEBOL create new digital-first and interactive experiences for football fans

Paris, France, May 28, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, with more than three decades of experience in delivering mission-critical solutions for major global sporting events, today announces it has successfully supported the CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) eLibertadores, one of the world's most prestigious football eSport competitions.

As football audiences become increasingly digital-first and community-driven, sports organizations are exploring new ways to engage younger generations of fans beyond the traditional broadcast experience. At the intersection of football, gaming and technology, esport is emerging as a powerful environment to experiment with more immersive, interactive and participative fan experiences.

Through the CONMEBOL eLibertadores, CONMEBOL and Atos are contributing to this evolution by helping create digital experiences designed around real-time interaction, accessibility and community engagement.

This initiative builds on the strategic partnership established in December 2025, which positions Atos as the Official Innovation Partner for CONMEBOL's club competitions. Under this agreement, Atos is contributing to the development of a next-generation digital ecosystem, including new websites and mobile applications designed to enhance fan interaction, improve accessibility and unify digital experiences across competitions in a region with exceptional passion and growth potential.

As part of the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship ecosystem, the CONMEBOL eLibertadores has established itself as a leading global football eSport competition, engaging large digital audiences. The 2026 edition, culminating in the finals at Gamescom Latam in São Paulo (May 2nd-3rd), further illustrates both the increasing maturity of football esport and the rapid evolution of digital fan culture worldwide.

The CONMEBOL digital ecosystem, developed with Atos, allowed the integration of live data, editorial content and interactive features within unified platforms, enabling a more direct, interactive and personalized relationship between fans and competitions. Beyond enhancing the fan experience, these environments also provide sports organizations with new opportunities to better understand audience behaviours and explore emerging forms of digital entertainment and broadcasting.

"As football diversifies its reach and engages with younger audiences, esport - now at the crossroads of some of the most advanced technologies, is definitively one of the prominent and fastest growing vectors for Clubs to engage with their audience", said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events. "eSport has evolved into a fully-fledged discipline, and Atos teams were fully immersed in the enthusiasm of the participants, whose performances sometimes mirror those of their real-world idols".

Through this collaboration, Atos reaffirms its role as a trusted innovation partner for the sports ecosystem, supporting organizations in designing next-generation digital experiences that are more immersive, connected and scalable.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events - from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with many other sports international organizations. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football's domestic-club competitions.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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