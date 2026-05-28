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Dow Jones News
28.05.2026 11:33 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
28-May-2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 27-May-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 407.2137 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3790346 
 
CODE: CMU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1602144575 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1602144575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CMU LN 
LEI Code:   2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 
Sequence No.: 429009 
EQS News ID:  2335100 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2335100&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2026 04:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.