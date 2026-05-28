Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming increasingly key to achieving solar project bankability in Africa, according to a webinar hosted by the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA). The second day of AFSIA's four day e-conference on storage solutions focused on addressing the financial considerations when deploying solar energy storage across Africa. Zoë Pierre, Investment Principal at African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), told attendees that while Africa has world-beating solar resources, bankability is increasingly dependent on delivering flexible, dispatchable ...

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