A group of researchers from Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) and MN Metall GmbH, a German sheet metal processing specialist,has developed a PV-activated design façade element with aluminum as base material. "The project has also other partners such as Baltic Renewable Partners GmbH & Co. KG, and Fraunhofer CSP," corresponding author Kevin Meyer told pv magazine. "We are developing the new aluminum facade elements with integrated PV modules as part of the AluPV project, which is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE)." The proposed ...

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