The energy regulator of Romania (ANRE) has announced a series of changes to the country's grid connection and licensing rules. The regulator is increasing the financial guarantee required to obtain a grid connection permit (ATR) for projects larger than 1 MW from 5% of the connection fee to 20% of the connection fee, excluding VAT. A statement published by ANRE says it is taking a zero tolerance approach to speculative projects, adding that it wants to reduce the risk of connection capacity reservation and the financial risks carried by network operators when projects are abandoned. According ...

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