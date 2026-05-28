Novi Labs Acquires RBN Energy to Give Operators and Investors a Unified View of Upstream and Midstream Asset Economics Across North American Energy Markets

Combines Novi's AI-driven upstream forecasting with RBN's commodity, midstream, and demand intelligence in a single decision-making platform spanning natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and renewables.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Novi Labs, an AI-driven energy intelligence company informing billions of dollars in upstream capital allocation decisions each month, today announced the acquisition of RBN Energy, a Houston-based energy market intelligence, analytics, consulting, and education firm reaching more than 120,000 monthly users. The combination accelerates Novi's strategy to connect upstream analytics with commodity market and midstream intelligence in a unified decision-making platform for the North American energy industry.

The acquisition combines Novi's AI-driven well-level forecasting, proprietary upstream datasets, and development analytics with RBN's trusted fundamentals research, commodity, and midstream expertise. Novi today supports many leading E&P operators, mineral owners, and energy investors across North America, helping inform billions of dollars in upstream capital allocation decisions. Together, the companies will connect asset performance with fundamental factors, transportation capacity, commodity flows, and demand trends to give customers a more complete view of asset economics.

RBN has built one of the most respected research franchises in North American energy, reaching more than 45,000 subscribers through its daily market commentary and serving hundreds of thousands of energy professionals through its research, consulting, training programs, and events platform, including its widely recognized daily energy market blog and School of Energy education programs.

"Energy markets have become increasingly interconnected, but the workflows used to evaluate assets, market exposure, and commercial risk remain fragmented," said Scott Sherwood, CEO of Novi Labs. "Operators and investors need to understand not only what an asset can produce, but also how pricing, market access, transportation capacity, and demand dynamics ultimately shape returns. Bringing RBN into Novi expands our ability to connect operational analytics with market intelligence in a single decision environment for the energy industry across North America."

By integrating RBN's market expertise with Novi's upstream analytics platform, customers will gain a more complete understanding of the factors shaping energy investment outcomes, including production forecasts and inventory quality, basis differentials, transportation capacity, downstream demand, and end-market pricing.

Combining well-level production intelligence with broader market fundamentals will help operators, investors, and commercial teams assess opportunities and allocate capital with greater market context, providing a clearer understanding of competitiveness, exposure, and the factors driving returns.

"RBN was built to help the energy industry understand how commodity markets, transportation capacity, and pricing dynamics shape outcomes. By joining Novi, we'll be able to offer a more complete view of how midstream and downstream assets perform with respect to Novi's sophisticated upstream analysis, helping customers more accurately assess opportunities, understand market exposure, and make more informed operational and investment decisions," said David Braziel, CEO of RBN Energy.

Novi's recent acquisition of Turing Analytics expanded Novi's analytics coverage into Canadian basins, extending the company's upstream intelligence platform across North American energy markets. The addition of RBN, with market intelligence offerings across North America, builds on that strategy beyond the wellhead, adding commodity and infrastructure expertise spanning natural gas, LNG, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and renewables to help customers better understand how market conditions shape asset economics and capital allocation decisions.

About Novi Labs

Novi Labs is an AI-driven energy intelligence company focused on helping operators, investors, and commercial teams evaluate assets, allocate capital, and navigate increasingly complex energy markets. Combining proprietary well-level data, machine learning, and deep reservoir expertise, Novi provides forecasting, development analytics, and market intelligence used across North American upstream energy markets. The platform helps inform billions of dollars in acquisition, development, and capital allocation decisions each month. Novi is headquartered in Austin, Texas. novilabs.com

About RBN Energy

RBN Energy is a Houston-based energy market intelligence, analytics, consulting, and education firm focused on helping energy professionals understand the full value chain of complex markets across North America. Founded in 2012, RBN is widely recognized for its fundamentals-based market analysis, trusted daily commentary, subscription research, advisory services, training programs, and industry events spanning natural gas, NGLs, LNG, crude oil, refined products, and related energy markets. rbnenergy.com

Contact Information

Mohamed El Hannaoui

VP of Marketing

Mhannaoui@novilabs.com

SOURCE: Novi Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/novi-labs-acquires-rbn-energy-to-give-operators-and-investors-a-unified-view-of-1170607