Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from three drill holes at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

26-3552-57 - Drilled 80m SW of 25-3552-51 (which intersected 52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu; announced 25-Feb-2026): 62.5m of 5.6% Zn+Pb (2.9% Zn and 2.7% Pb), 25 g/t Ag (at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone; starting from 329m downhole), including 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb (3.3% Zn and 10.1% Pb), 45 g/t Ag , incl. 4.6m of 22.4% Zn+Pb (1.0% Zn and 21.3% Pb), 74 g/t Ag and 14.6m of 8.4% Zn+Pb (6.5% Zn and 1.9% Pb), 44 g/t Ag , incl. 4.8m of 17.0% Zn+Pb (14.6% Zn and 2.4% Pb), 82 g/t Ag Assays are pending from the Deeper Cu-Ag target (below the Waulsortian Limestone; 398m to 652m downhole)

- Drilled 80m SW of 25-3552-51 (which intersected 52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu; announced 25-Feb-2026): 25-3552-53 - Drilled 40m SSE from 25-3552-51: Initial assays announced 16-Apr-2026 returned 23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (hosted at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone) Assays from Deeper Cu-Ag target released today yielded eleven (11) separate zones of mineralization (starting from 390m downhole), hosted within steeply south-dipping fault zones and including 1.0m of 100 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu

- Drilled 40m SSE from 25-3552-51: 25-468-22 - First test of the Deeper Cu-Ag target on the SW edge of the Ballywire discovery, representing a 720m step-out from the nearest such drilling, successfully intersected four (4) zones of Cu-Ag mineralization, including: 1.9m of 12 g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu and 6.8m of 5 g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu, incl. 1.0m of 22 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu This initial test is interpreted to be peripheral to a zone of increasing prospectivity located downdip and to the south, where two follow-up holes are currently in-progress

- First test of the Deeper Cu-Ag target on the SW edge of the Ballywire discovery, representing a 720m step-out from the nearest such drilling, successfully intersected four (4) zones of Cu-Ag mineralization, including:

"Today's results are pivotal, showing high-grade massive sulphide mineralization continues further SW than previously recognized at Ballywire," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "This opens-up potential to significantly extend the high-grade massive sulphide corridor drilled to date over a strike length of approximately 1.5km. Separately, today's results provide two more holes intersecting Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization at Ballywire. One of these holes represents a 720m step-out to the SW, adding conviction that Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization may extend across the entire discovery to date. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drill campaign to date - bolstered by our $12m financing in March, allowing go-forward funded drilling to increase from 20,000m to approx. 67,000-75,000m - we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential."





Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for today's results from 26-3552-57; faulting was encountered below the Waulsortian Limestone (not shown on section)





Exhibit 2. Cross-Section B-B' Showing Today's Results from 25-3552-53 at Ballywire

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Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-80% for today's results from 25-3552-53





Exhibit 3. Cross-Section C-C' Showing Today's Results from 25-468-22 at Ballywire

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Note: True thickness of mineralization in 25-468-22 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-90%; 'trace cpy' means trace chalcopyrite (assays retuned anomalous values of 407 ppm Cu over 2.8m)





Exhibit 4. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Holes

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Note: Red dotted arrow shows possible trend of massive sulphide hypothesized to extend to the southwest

Exhibit 5. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 26-3552-57 329.20 391.71 62.51 2.9 2.7 5.6 25 Incl. 344.12 391.71 47.59 3.6 3.5 7.1 32 Incl. 355.30 367.09 11.79 3.3 10.1 13.4 45 Incl. 355.30 359.01 3.71 8.9 3.8 12.6 43 And 362.45 368.93 6.48 1.2 16.4 17.6 65 Incl. 362.45 367.09 4.64 1.0 21.3 22.4 74 Incl. 362.45 365.20 2.75 0.8 30.5 31.4 81 Incl. 363.34 364.30 0.96 0.9 43.9 44.8 100 And 375.20 391.71 16.51 6.0 1.9 7.9 40 Incl. 377.08 391.71 14.63 6.5 1.9 8.4 44 Incl. 377.08 379.83 2.75 3.7 4.6 8.3 44 And 386.96 391.71 4.75 14.6 2.4 17.0 82 Incl. 386.96 387.93 0.97 15.7 1.8 17.5 111

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100%

Exhibit 6. Summary of Today's New Assays from 25-3552-53 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 25-3552-53 378.98 379.92 0.94 2.04 1.03 3.07 99.0 0.11 0.01 And 390.41 397.00 6.59 0.13 0.19 0.33 29.8 0.05 0.01 Incl. 394.56 397.00 2.44 0.02 0.11 0.12 60.0 0.10 0.02 Incl. 394.56 396.04 1.48 0.02 0.14 0.17 79.9 0.13 0.02 And 409.18 410.11 0.93 0.01 0.01 0.02 37.6 0.10 0.01 And 423.07 424.03 0.96 0.04 0.01 0.05 100.0 0.67 0.08 And 427.86 428.82 0.96 0.00 2.43 2.43 25.9 0.02 - And 432.58 435.42 2.84 0.01 0.07 0.08 38.1 0.12 0.02 Incl. 434.47 435.42 0.95 0.02 0.04 0.06 94.0 0.29 0.07 And 441.04 453.17 12.13 0.01 0.02 0.03 17.1 0.12 0.03 Incl. 442.91 447.55 4.64 0.01 0.02 0.04 25.4 0.18 0.04 Incl. 442.91 444.78 1.87 0.02 0.02 0.04 33.1 0.25 0.06 And 462.53 469.94 7.41 0.02 0.04 0.06 12.7 0.30 0.02 Incl. 462.53 467.14 4.61 0.03 0.01 0.04 13.0 0.42 0.03 Incl. 466.20 467.14 0.94 0.06 0.00 0.06 13.4 0.90 0.01 And 468.98 469.94 0.96 0.02 0.20 0.22 29.9 0.25 0.03 And 476.43 477.35 0.92 0.05 0.00 0.06 46.9 0.60 0.14 And 486.71 492.33 5.62 0.02 0.01 0.02 4.1 0.26 0.02 Incl. 489.53 492.33 2.80 0.03 0.00 0.03 5.5 0.40 0.02 Incl. 490.50 491.47 0.97 0.04 0.00 0.04 6.2 0.51 0.02 And 542.21 543.08 0.87 0.04 0.02 0.06 27.7 0.58 0.08 And 546.78 547.78 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 17.6 0.14 0.02

Note: True thickness of Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-80%; "-" means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 7. Summary of Today's New Assays from 25-468-22 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) 25-468-22 335.82 346.95 11.13 0.53 0.21 0.74 1.2 - Incl. 341.35 345.08 3.73 1.11 0.34 1.45 2.5 - Incl. 342.27 343.20 0.93 2.12 0.47 2.59 5.1 - And 355.50 357.41 1.91 0.04 0.02 0.06 12.0 0.10 And 371.50 376.11 4.61 0.32 0.05 0.37 5.3 0.03 Incl. 371.50 372.40 0.90 1.58 0.13 1.71 9.4 0.03 And 391.09 392.06 0.97 - - 0.01 4.2 0.10 And 398.64 405.40 6.76 0.01 - 0.01 5.3 0.10 Incl. 401.52 402.51 0.99 0.03 - 0.03 21.6 0.26

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-90%; "-" means less than 0.01%; interval from 335.82m to 346.95m is Waulsortian Limestone hosted

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 79 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent two new holes (26-3552-57 and 25-468-22) reported today. Today's results from 25-3552-53 are in addition to partial assays announced on 16-Apr-2026. All of today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 8).





Exhibit 8. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

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Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with Cu-Ag bearing zones also containing chalcopyrite and locally, suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite.

Given the Company's recent C$12.0m financing (closed 11-Mar-2026), the go-forward funded drill program has increased from 20,000m to between 67,000m and 75,000m (subject to detailed planning), largely earmarked for Ballywire, with the remainder at Stonepark.

Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, fifteen (15) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. These are shown in Exhibits 1, 3, 4 and 8, including: (i) one hole at gravity anomaly 'A'; (ii) two holes approx. 250m SW of cross-section C-C'; (iii) two holes collared on cross-section C-C'; (iv) one hole approx. 200m NE of cross-section C-C'; (v) one hole approx. 250m SW of cross-section A-A'; (vi) two holes on cross-section A-A'; (vii) one hole approx. 100m N of 25-3552-31; (viii) three holes in a fan approx. 250m E of 25-3552-31; (ix) one hole approx. 200m N of G11-3552-08; and (x) one hole in the far E (at gravity anomaly 'D').





Exhibit 9. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

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Notes to Exhibit 9: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.21 to 1.48m with an average (over 407 samples) of 0.93m (with one interval of 0.02m sampling soft, grey mineral clast in a breccia in 25-468-22). The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven. Drill data (dip, azimuth and depth) for today's release will be posted on Group Eleven's website in due course.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb and 45 g/t Ag (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

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Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.