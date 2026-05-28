The JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 3.0, new N-type high-efficiency module, with a peak power output of up to 670 W, a module conversion efficiency of 24.8%, and a bifacial factor of up to 90%, has amassed a backlog of around 20 GW since its official launch last November and is expected to become one of the manufacturer's best-selling panels this year. This module sets a new performance benchmark for the industry. The production facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 40 GW. To date, JinkoSolar has filed over 5,700 patent applications globally, with more than 3,500 valid granted patents, ranking ...

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