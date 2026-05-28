Global Electronics Association Acquires New Venture Research EMS Program

Association carries forward the legacy of Randall Sherman as Global EMS Industry Report 2025 shows market returning to growth

Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronics Association has acquired New Venture Research's EMS market intelligence program and released new data showing the global EMS market has returned to growth. The move expands the Association's Industry Intelligence platform at a moment when it is investing more heavily in advocacy, market insight, and stakeholder communications for a global electronics industry it says exceeds $6 trillion and includes more than 3,000 member companies.

"The NVR program represents a significant body of industry knowledge developed over many years," said John Mitchell, President and CEO of the Global Electronics Association. "By bringing it into the Association, we are ensuring continuity while integrating it into a broader effort to provide consistent, global insight into the electronics manufacturing ecosystem."

As part of the acquisition, the Association is releasing the Global EMS Industry Report 2025, with the following market highlights:

The global EMS market continued its recovery in 2024, growing 3.2% after declines in previous years.

The market reached approximately $658 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR in the years ahead.

The broader global electronics assembly market totaled approximately $1.63 trillion in 2024, with OEMs continuing to account for the majority of overall production.

Key industry trends identified in the report include:

AI infrastructure is driving demand, particularly in servers, data centers, and storage systems.

Computing markets are rebounding, including servers, desktops, notebooks, and tablets.

Growth remains selective rather than universal, with EMS and ODM gains concentrated in specific product categories.

OEMs continue to dominate the broader electronics assembly market.

Continuation of a Long-standing Industry Resource

Led by Randall Sherman, NVR has tracked the EMS industry for more than 30 years, and its flagship research has long been regarded as one of the most comprehensive resources on the market. The program has served as a reference point for manufacturers, suppliers, and other stakeholders seeking visibility into global electronics production, company rankings, and market structure. The Global Electronics Association recognizes Randall Sherman's contributions and the foundational role his work has played in supporting decision-making across the electronics value chain.

Responsibility for the program will sit within the Association's Industry Intelligence portfolio under Christoph Solka, Director of Industry Intelligence, ensuring continuity in methodology while enabling greater coordination across regional and global datasets.

"Randall built a dataset that the industry has relied on for many years," said Solka. "Our priority is to preserve and build on that foundation while making it more connected to other datasets and more reflective of how the industry operates globally today."

The Global Electronics Association will continue the EMS intelligence program as part of its broader efforts to deliver more data-driven insights to the electronics industry as it navigates AI-driven demand, uneven market conditions, and ongoing supply chain complexity.

The Association will also continue publication of Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI), the long-running industry newsletter founded by Randall Sherman. For many years, MMI has provided coverage of EMS industry developments, company activity, market trends, and investment announcements. The Association intends to maintain that role while integrating MMI more closely with its broader industry intelligence and statistical programs.

The Global EMS Industry Report 2025 is available for purchase here: LINK. The 2026 edition of the EMS market report, covering similar analysis and updated industry data, is expected to be released later this year.

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About the Global Electronics Association

The Global Electronics Association is the voice of the electronics industry, working with thousands of members and partners to build a more resilient supply chain and drive sustainable growth. We advocate for fair trade, smart regulation, and regional manufacturing, and educate on industry practices, actionable intelligence and technical innovations to empower the future. The Association collaborates with governments and companies worldwide to advance a trusted and prosperous electronics industry. Formerly known as IPC, the organization serves a $6 trillion market and operates from offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North and South America. Learn more at www.electronics.org.

Sandy Gentry Global Electronics Association 847-597-2871' SandyGentry@electronics.org