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WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Stuttgart
28.05.26 | 12:03
13,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
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13,80015,30012:31
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 12:12 Uhr
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Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Kathy Yang Honored Among Fortune's Most Powerful Women In Business 2026

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring women leaders who are shaping the global business landscape today, as well as those poised for even greater influence, Kathy Yang, Chief Campus Operation Officer and Head of AI Software Business, at Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE:2317) has been recognized in Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business 2026.

Yang represents the only woman executive from Taiwan and ranks No 19 in the top 100. She is among 16 newcomers and one of 50 women at Fortune Global 500 companies in this year's list, which features leaders from 20 countries and territories who serve 94 companies.

"Maintaining a competitive edge is not only about leading in technology, but also about nurturing talent. This honor is an inspiration for all the women who work at Foxconn," said Yang. "We are thrilled to spotlight women in leadership, which is an important marker in our journey toward becoming a comprehensive, world-class enterprise."

"In its 29th year, this iconic list of powerful women includes almost half from outside of the US, reminding us that the impact of women leadership is being seen globally," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "These are women transforming business today and preparing for a future during a time of tumult and uncertainty, but also great promise."

Yang joins a distinguished group this year in which tech and finance dominate the list, with 27 and 26 women in each industry respectively. As AI continues its rapid rise, women are increasingly helping shape its future, according to Fortune.

In nearly two decades at Foxconn, Yang - who last year was honored in Fortune's MPW Asia list - has taken on progressively greater responsibilities at the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, from overseeing global logistics and trade compliance to being the first female executive to take a turn as Foxconn rotating CEO in 2025.

The MPW 2026 list, compiled by Fortune editors, is based on the size and health of executives' businesses or P&Ls, measured by 12-month and three-year financial data, as well as their influence, innovation, career trajectories, and efforts to make business better.

About Fortune here.

About Foxconn here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613004/Foxconn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-kathy-yang-honored-among-fortunes-most-powerful-women-in-business-2026-302784312.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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