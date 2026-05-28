Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB23.0 billion (US$3.3 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries were 95,142 vehicles

BEIJING, China, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2026

Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2026 were 95,142 vehicles, representing a 2.5% year-over-year increase.



2026 Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 Deliveries 95,142 109,194 93,211 111,074 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 Deliveries 92,864 158,696 152,831 108,581

As of March 31, 2026, in China, the Company had 517 retail stores in 160 cities, 552 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized servicing shops operating in 223 cities, and 4,057 super charging stations in operation equipped with 22,439 charging stalls.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2026

Vehicle sales were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 12.7% from RMB24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 21.0% from RMB27.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 12.7% from RMB24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 21.0% from RMB27.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Vehicle margin 2 was 6.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was 6.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Total revenues were RMB23.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 11.4% from RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 20.1% from RMB28.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB23.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 11.4% from RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 20.1% from RMB28.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Gross profit was RMB1.8 billion (US$262.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 66.0% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 64.8% from RMB5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB1.8 billion (US$262.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 66.0% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 64.8% from RMB5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 7.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was 7.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating expenses were RMB4.8 billion (US$696.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB4.8 billion (US$696.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Loss from operations was RMB3.0 billion (US$434.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB271.7 million income from operations in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB442.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB3.0 billion (US$434.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB271.7 million income from operations in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB442.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating margin was negative 13.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025 and negative 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was negative 13.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025 and negative 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net loss was RMB2.3 billion (US$330.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of RMB646.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss 3 was RMB2.1 billion (US$305.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB274.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB2.3 billion (US$330.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of RMB646.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. was RMB2.1 billion (US$305.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB274.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Diluted net loss per ADS 4 attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.26 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.62 in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.09 (US$0.30) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.96 in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB2.26 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.62 in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2025. was RMB2.09 (US$0.30) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.96 in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB6.1 billion (US$883.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.7 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB3.5 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB6.1 billion (US$883.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.7 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB3.5 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. Free cash flow5 was negative RMB7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with negative RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Key Financial Results



(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)

For the Three Months Ended % Change6

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 24,678.6 27,252.3 21,533.2 (12.7)% (21.0)% Vehicle margin 19.8% 16.8% 6.1% (13.7)pts (10.7)pts Total revenues 25,926.8 28,775.4 22,982.9 (11.4)% (20.1)% Gross profit 5,318.5 5,130.6 1,808.0 (66.0)% (64.8)% Gross margin 20.5% 17.8% 7.9% (12.6)pts (9.9)pts Operating expenses (5,046.8) (5,573.2) (4,806.8) (4.8)% (13.8)% Income/(Loss) from operations 271.7 (442.6) (2,998.8) N/A 577.6% Operating margin 1.0% (1.5)% (13.0)% (14.0)pts (11.5)pts Net income/(loss) 646.6 20.2 (2,276.0) N/A N/A Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 1,014.3 274.4 (2,108.0) N/A N/A Diluted net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.62 0.01 (2.26)

N/A N/A Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.96 0.25 (2.09)



N/A



N/A Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (1,701.0) 3,521.4 (6,091.0) 258.1% N/A Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (2,530.6) 2,467.6 (7,388.3) 192.0% N/A

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In April 2026, the Company delivered 34,085 vehicles. As of April 30, 2026, in China, the Company had 511 retail stores in 160 cities, 550 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized servicing shops operating in 223 cities, and 4,077 super charging stations in operation equipped with 22,509 charging stalls.



All-New Li L9

In May 2026, the Company launched and commenced deliveries of its all-new Li L9. This model is available in two trims: Ultra and Livis. The Li L9 Ultra comes standard with steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, and Li Auto's third-generation dual-chamber, dual-valve Magic Carpet Air Suspension. Its autonomous driving system is powered by a proprietary MAHE M100 chip, and the smart cockpit is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 Max chip. The Li L9 Livis features a proprietary 800V active suspension system and a fully drive-by-wire chassis. Its autonomous driving system is equipped with dual proprietary MAHE M100 chips and four LiDAR sensors, and the smart cockpit is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 Elite chip. Both trims come standard with a 72.7 kWh 5C battery and feature Li Auto's third-generation range extender, as well as the MindVLA large model and 3D ViT Encoder. The Li L9 Ultra and Li L9 Livis are priced at RMB459,800 and RMB509,800, respectively.



US$1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to its US$1.0 billion share repurchase program announced on March 24, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately 16.4 million Class A ordinary shares (including approximately 6.7 million ADSs) for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$139.7 million as of May 26, 2026.

Put Right Offer for Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

On April 30, 2026, the Company announced completion of the put right offer relating to its 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP No. 50202M AB8) (the "Notes"). US$716,800,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Repurchase Price") was validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the put right offer. The Company has forwarded cash in payment of the Repurchase Price to the paying agent for distribution to the holders who had validly exercised their put right. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$145,700,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes remains outstanding and continues to be subject to the existing terms of the indenture and the Notes.



ESG

On April 10, 2026, the Company published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and its first Climate-Related Disclosures Report (https://ir.lixiang.com/esg), showcasing its strategic initiatives, measurable achievements, and ongoing dedication to sustainable development.



CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "Our organizational and supply chain optimizations delivered concrete results in the first quarter, enabling us to reclaim the top spot among domestic automotive brands in China's RMB200,000 and above NEV market. Meanwhile, the all-new Li L9, launched in mid-May, demonstrates the strength of our flagship products with its all-around technological leadership and product excellence, reinforcing our confidence in establishing a benchmark position in the flagship SUV market. The successful integrated deployment of our in-house MAHE M100 chip and MindVLA large model into the vehicle represents an industry-leading technological breakthrough, laying the foundation for efficient technology iterations in the future. We look forward to launching the all-new Li L8 at the end of June to meet broader market demand. As we advance our AI initiatives and strengthen our core competencies, we remain committed to transforming everyday life for more users through cutting-edge products and premium services."

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, "Our first-quarter gross margin reflected our user-centric measures related to Li i6 deliveries, as well as raw material price fluctuations and our model refresh cycle. As delivery rebounds drive economies of scale and our updated product portfolio gains traction, we expect a gradual improvement in profitability. While executing the US$1 billion share repurchase program with confidence in our long-term growth prospects, we continue to benefit from a solid cash position that provides ongoing flexibility for strategic investments. With substantial runway ahead, we remain confident in our ability to create lasting value for all stakeholders."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB23.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 11.4% from RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 20.1% from RMB28.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB23.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 11.4% from RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 20.1% from RMB28.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Vehicle sales were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 12.7% from RMB24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 21.0% from RMB27.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the lower average selling price due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries due to seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday and a lower average selling price due to different product mix.





were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 12.7% from RMB24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 21.0% from RMB27.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the lower average selling price due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries due to seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday and a lower average selling price due to different product mix. Other sales and services were RMB1.4 billion (US$210.2 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 16.1% from RMB1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 4.8% from RMB1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which was in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2025.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 2.7% from RMB20.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB23.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost of sales remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries.





was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 2.7% from RMB20.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB23.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost of sales remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries. Gross profit was RMB1.8 billion (US$262.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 66.0% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 64.8% from RMB5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB1.8 billion (US$262.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 66.0% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 64.8% from RMB5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Vehicle margin was 6.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to different product mix.





was 6.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025 and 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to different product mix. Gross margin was 7.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in gross margin over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB4.8 billion (US$696.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB4.8 billion (US$696.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Research and development expenses were RMB2.7 billion (US$394.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 8.3% from RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 9.8% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025.





were RMB2.7 billion (US$394.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 8.3% from RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 9.8% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.0 billion (US$297.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 19.0% from RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 22.6% from RMB2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation and reduced expenses related to marketing and promotional activities.



Income/(Loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB3.0 billion (US$434.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB271.7 million income from operations in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB442.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating margin was negative 13.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025 and negative 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB2.8 billion (US$410.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB639.3 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB188.4 million non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Net loss was RMB2.3 billion (US$330.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of RMB646.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.1 billion (US$305.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB274.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.





was RMB2.3 billion (US$330.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of RMB646.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. was RMB2.1 billion (US$305.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB274.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB2.26 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB0.65 and RMB0.62 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, and RMB0.01 and RMB0.01 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB2.09 (US$0.30) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.01 and RMB0.96 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, and RMB0.26 and RMB0.25 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025, respectively.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position 7 was RMB94.3 billion (US$13.7 billion) as of March 31, 2026.





was RMB94.3 billion (US$13.7 billion) as of March 31, 2026. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB6.1 billion (US$883.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.7 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB3.5 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers resulting from the lower average selling price. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers caused by a seasonal sequential decline in vehicle deliveries.





was RMB6.1 billion (US$883.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.7 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB3.5 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers resulting from the lower average selling price. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers caused by a seasonal sequential decline in vehicle deliveries. Free cash flow was negative RMB7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with negative RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 95,000 and 100,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.5% to 10.0%.





to be between 95,000 and 100,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.5% to 10.0%. Total revenues to be between RMB24.1 billion (US$3.5 billion) and RMB25.4 billion (US$3.7 billion), representing a year- over-year decrease of 20.2% to 16.0%.



This business outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2026) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054648-why786.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 4, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Chinese Mainland: +86-400-1209-216 Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN: 10054648

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "likely to," "challenges," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@lixiang.com

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: Li@christensencomms.com

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 March 31,

2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 24,678,585 27,252,291 21,533,182 3,121,656 Other sales and services 1,248,229 1,523,131 1,449,729 210,167 Total revenues 25,926,814 28,775,422 22,982,911 3,331,823 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (19,801,927) (22,669,292) (20,225,885) (2,932,138) Other sales and services (806,428) (975,501) (948,981) (137,573) Total cost of sales (20,608,355) (23,644,793) (21,174,866) (3,069,711) Gross profit 5,318,459 5,130,629 1,808,045 262,112 Operating expenses: Research and development (2,513,854) (3,016,587) (2,722,159) (394,630) Selling, general and administrative (2,531,009) (2,647,068) (2,049,203) (297,072) Other operating (expense)/income, net (1,942) 90,438 (35,473) (5,143) Total operating expenses (5,046,805) (5,573,217) (4,806,835) (696,845) Income/(Loss) from operations 271,654 (442,588) (2,998,790) (434,733) Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (48,220) (37,419) (40,658) (5,894) Interest income and investment income, net 516,261 430,733 394,020 57,121 Others, net 34,730 21,930 44,248 6,415 Income/(Loss) before income tax 774,425 (27,344) (2,601,180) (377,091) Income tax (expense)/benefit (127,780) 47,587 325,148 47,137 Net income/(loss) 646,645 20,243 (2,276,032) (329,954) Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,679) 13,724 13,499 1,957 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 650,324 6,519 (2,289,531) (331,911) Net income/(loss) 646,645 20,243 (2,276,032) (329,954) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (69,994) (337,950) (161,404) (23,399) Total other comprehensive loss (69,994) (337,950) (161,404) (23,399) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 576,651 (317,707) (2,437,436) (353,353) Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,679) 13,724 13,499 1,957 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 580,330 (331,431) (2,450,935) (355,310) Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 1,004,099,494 1,010,547,649 1,013,814,503 1,013,814,503 Diluted 1,069,104,610 1,041,928,950 1,013,814,503 1,013,814,503 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.65 0.01 (2.26) (0.33) Diluted 0.62 0.01 (2.26) (0.33) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 2,008,198,987 2,021,095,298 2,027,629,006 2,027,629,006 Diluted 2,138,209,219 2,083,857,900 2,027,629,006 2,027,629,006 Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.32 0.00 (1.13) (0.16) Diluted 0.31 0.00 (1.13) (0.16)

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 March 31,

2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 56,691,765 42,815,524 6,206,948 Restricted cash 216,314 55,043 7,980 Time deposits and short-term investments 44,331,407 50,289,636 7,290,466 Trade receivable 119,823 129,005 18,702 Inventories 8,752,439 7,034,287 1,019,757 Prepayments and other current assets 5,174,246 5,281,281 765,625 Total current assets 115,285,994 105,604,776 15,309,478 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 848,672 2,013,304 291,868 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,774,938 21,840,220 3,166,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,099,313 8,556,156 1,240,382 Intangible assets, net 1,191,974 1,172,077 169,915 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 795 Deferred tax assets 3,334,206 3,589,633 520,388 Other non-current assets 1,755,237 1,783,871 258,607 Total non-current assets 39,009,824 38,960,745 5,648,122 Total assets 154,295,818 144,565,521 20,957,600 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 6,217,745 6,162,841 893,424 Trade and notes payable 40,579,219 35,975,795 5,215,395 Amounts due to related parties 26,644 14,312 2,075 Deferred revenue, current 1,621,429 1,395,838 202,354 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,690,356 1,546,085 224,135 Accruals and other current liabilities 13,412,260 11,094,658 1,608,390 Total current liabilities 63,547,653 56,189,529 8,145,773 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 3,299,203 3,787,859 549,124 Deferred revenue, non-current 624,734 654,058 94,818 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,258,957 5,892,209 854,191 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 348,506 348,912 50,582 Deferred tax liabilities 691,652 589,971 85,528 Other non-current liabilities 6,385,370 6,496,091 941,735 Total non-current liabilities 17,608,422 17,769,100 2,575,978 Total liabilities 81,156,075 73,958,629 10,721,751 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders' equity 72,619,255 70,072,905 10,158,437 Noncontrolling interests 520,488 533,987 77,412 Total shareholders' equity 73,139,743 70,606,892 10,235,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 154,295,818 144,565,521 20,957,600

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(All amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 March 31,

2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (1,700,968) 3,521,370 (6,090,994) (883,009) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (10,959,789) 2,110,251 (8,181,439) (1,186,060) Net cash provided by financing activities 61,406 178,563 337,303 48,899 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70,282) (225,491) (102,382) (14,841) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,669,633) 5,584,693 (14,037,512) (2,035,011) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65,907,972 51,323,386 56,908,079 8,249,939 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 53,238,339 56,908,079 42,870,567 6,214,928 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (1,700,968) 3,521,370 (6,090,994) (883,009) Capital expenditures (829,597) (1,053,769) (1,297,326) (188,073) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (2,530,565) 2,467,601 (7,388,320) (1,071,082)

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 March 31,

2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (20,608,355) (23,644,793) (21,174,866) (3,069,711) Share-based compensation expenses 7,196 10,405 8,730 1,266 Non-GAAP cost of sales (20,601,159) (23,634,388) (21,166,136) (3,068,445) Research and development expenses (2,513,854) (3,016,587) (2,722,159) (394,630) Share-based compensation expenses 238,932 143,303 128,160 18,579 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (2,274,922) (2,873,284) (2,593,999) (376,051) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,531,009) (2,647,068) (2,049,203) (297,072) Share-based compensation expenses 121,511 100,492 31,156 4,517 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (2,409,498) (2,546,576) (2,018,047) (292,555) Income/(Loss) from operations 271,654 (442,588) (2,998,790) (434,733) Share-based compensation expenses 367,639 254,200 168,046 24,362 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 639,293 (188,388) (2,830,744) (410,371) Net income/(loss) 646,645 20,243 (2,276,032) (329,954) Share-based compensation expenses 367,639 254,200 168,046 24,362 Non-GAAP net income/(loss)8 1,014,284 274,443 (2,107,986) (305,592) Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 650,324 6,519 (2,289,531) (331,911) Share-based compensation expenses 367,639 254,200 168,046 24,362 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 1,017,963 260,719 (2,121,485) (307,549) Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 1,004,099,494 1,010,547,649 1,013,814,503 1,013,814,503 Diluted 1,069,104,610 1,041,928,950 1,013,814,503 1,013,814,503 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.01 0.26 (2.09) (0.30) Diluted 0.96 0.25 (2.09) (0.30) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 2,008,198,987 2,021,095,298 2,027,629,006 2,027,629,006 Diluted 2,138,209,219 2,083,857,900 2,027,629,006 2,027,629,006 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.51 0.13 (1.05) (0.15) Diluted 0.48 0.13 (1.05) (0.15)

______________________________

1All translations from Renminbi ("RMB") to U.S. dollars ("US$") are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

4Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

5Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

6 Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

7Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits and financial instruments included in long-term investments.

8Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.