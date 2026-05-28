Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up AI-Powered Digital Fan Experiences, Extend Partnership Through 2031

PARIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, in partnership with Roland-Garros today announced an exciting line-up of new AI-powered digital experiences for tennis fans, set to debut at Roland-Garros 2026. Alongside these innovations, Infosys and Roland-Garros also announced the extension of their AI and digital innovation partnership through 2031, reaffirming shared commitment to transforming the sport through cutting-edge technology and AI-powered experiences for fans, coaches, players, and media.

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies, these new experiences are designed to deepen how fans, coaches, players, and media engage with the sport. For fans, they deliver more intuitive, insightful, and immersive ways to experience live tennis. Building on existing platforms such as Match Centre, AI-Assisted Journalism, and the Infosys 3D Art Museum, the latest updates introduce richer real-time insights, conversational interfaces, and personalized on-site interactions and enable media teams with AI-assisted storytelling.

The new AI-powered innovations for 2026 include:

Rolly - AI StatsBot: Rolly, the AI-powered StatsBot available on both the Roland-Garros website and mobile app, goes beyond answering statistical and rule-based questions to provide deeper insight into match narratives and context. With access to live and historical match data dating back to 2013, Rolly enables fans to explore scores, stats, and match dynamics through natural, near real-time interactions.

Rolly, the AI-powered StatsBot available on both the Roland-Garros website and mobile app, goes beyond answering statistical and rule-based questions to provide deeper insight into match narratives and context. With access to live and historical match data dating back to 2013, Rolly enables fans to explore scores, stats, and match dynamics through natural, near real-time interactions. Rally - Humanoid Robot: Fans can meet Rally, an advanced AI-powered humanoid robot designed to elevate on-site engagement. With enhanced audio and computer-vision capabilities, Rally delivers personalized interactions. These include capturing memories in Selfie Mode, delivering playful tennis-themed predictions through Serve Me a Fortune mode or Ask Rally, an interactive chat experience offering live match insights tailored to players' playing styles, powered by real-time Roland-Garros match data. The humanoid operates under strict Responsible AI principles to ensure secure, tennis-focused interactions, making it a standout feature of the Infosys Fan Zone.

Fans can meet Rally, an advanced AI-powered humanoid robot designed to elevate on-site engagement. With enhanced audio and computer-vision capabilities, Rally delivers personalized interactions. These include capturing memories in Selfie Mode, delivering playful tennis-themed predictions through Serve Me a Fortune mode or Ask Rally, an interactive chat experience offering live match insights tailored to players' playing styles, powered by real-time Roland-Garros match data. The humanoid operates under strict Responsible AI principles to ensure secure, tennis-focused interactions, making it a standout feature of the Infosys Fan Zone. Momentum: Momentum provides a clear visual representation of how a match unfolds in real time. It highlights shifts in momentum, set changes, and key scoring moments, enabling fans to intuitively follow the rhythm and pivotal turning points of play as they happen.

Several existing platforms also return with meaningful enhancements. These include:

AI Commentary: Now also available in French, improving accessibility for local audiences while reducing latency and improving the delivery of real-time match narration.

Now also available in French, improving accessibility for local audiences while reducing latency and improving the delivery of real-time match narration. Excitement Rating: Refined with a simplified "Exciting" indicator to help fans quickly identify the most intense matches live.

Refined with a simplified "Exciting" indicator to help fans quickly identify the most intense matches live. AI-Assisted Journalism Portal: Upgraded with greater customisation options, improved image-editing tools, and new plug-and-play infographic templates, enabling faster, more flexible content creation for media and tournament stakeholders.

In addition to these innovations, Infosys continues its collaboration with Association Fête le mur (FLM), a charity partner of FFT, to support tech-enabled learning initiatives for underprivileged youth in Paris. FLM and Infosys are working together to develop tennis-related learning modules on Infosys Springboard, a digital learning platform designed to enable upskilling for digital inclusion and social impact. Additionally, 60 youth from underprivileged backgrounds, aged 11 to 17, will have the opportunity to visit Roland-Garros and participate in AI and technology workshops led by Infosys experts, inspiring the next generation through hands-on exposure of digital skills and innovation.

Gilles Moretton, President, French Tennis Federation, said, "Our long-standing partnership with Infosys continues to push the boundaries of how Roland-Garros connects with its audience. By combining the tournament's heritage with advanced AI technologies, we are creating richer, more inclusive experiences that resonate with fans on-site and around the world, while staying true to the spirit of the game."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "As AI continues to reshape how fans engage with live sport, the real opportunity lies in turning data into deeply engaging experiences. At Roland-Garros, we are leveraging AI to go beyond simply presenting match information by enabling fans to experience the momentum, context, and emotion of the game in real time. These innovations underscore our commitment to building intelligent, human-centric digital ecosystems that enhance engagement at scale."

About Roland-Garros

For sports lovers as well as the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event. In 2025, Roland-Garros welcomed 687,249 spectators (a record) and was broadcast in 220 territories around the world, confirming its status as a global sporting event of the highest importance. Organized by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay-one of the oldest and most prestigious surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world's Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

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