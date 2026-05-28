EQS-News: Infosys / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung/Joint Venture

Infosys und Roland-Garros bieten KI-gestützte digitale Fanerlebnisse - und verlängern ihre Partnerschaft bis 2031



28.05.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



PARIS, 28. Mai 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von KI-orientierten Unternehmensberatungs- und Technologiedienstleistungen, stellt in Zusammenarbeit mit Roland-Garros eine Reihe neuer, spannender KI-gestützter digitaler Erlebnisse für Tennisfans vor. Diese werden erstmals bei den Roland-Garros 2026 live in Action zu sehen sein. Darüber hinaus verlängern Infosys und Roland-Garros ihre Partnerschaft im Bereich KI und digitale Innovation bis 2031. Dies unterstreicht das gemeinsame Engagement, den Sport durch modernste Technologie und KI-gestützte Erlebnisse für Fans, Trainer, Spieler und Medien zu transformieren. Unter Einsatz von Infosys Topaz , einem KI-orientierten Angebot, das auf generativen und agentenbasierten KI-Technologien basiert, sollen diese neuen Erlebnisse die Interaktion von Fans, Trainern, Spielern und Medien mit dem Sport vertiefen. Für Fans bieten sie intuitivere, aufschlussreichere und immersivere Möglichkeiten, Live-Tennis zu erleben. Aufbauend auf bestehenden Plattformen wie dem Match Centre, AI-Assisted Journalism und dem Infosys 3D Art Museum bieten die neuesten Updates umfassendere Echtzeit-Einblicke, dialogorientierte Schnittstellen und personalisierte Interaktionen vor Ort. Medienteams ermöglichen sie KI-gestütztes Storytelling. Zu den KI-gestützten Innovationen 2026 gehören: Rolly - KI-StatsBot: Rolly ist ein KI-gestützter StatsBot und sowohl auf der Roland-Garros-Website als auch in der mobilen App verfügbar. Er geht über die Beantwortung statistischer und regelbasierter Fragen hinaus und bietet tiefere Einblicke in Spielverläufe und den Kontext. Mit Zugriff auf Live- und historische Spieldaten bis zurück ins Jahr 2013 ermöglicht Rolly den Fans, Ergebnisse, Statistiken und die Dynamik der Spiele durch natürliche, nahezu in Echtzeit stattfindende Interaktionen zu erkunden.

Rolly ist ein KI-gestützter StatsBot und sowohl auf der Roland-Garros-Website als auch in der mobilen App verfügbar. Er geht über die Beantwortung statistischer und regelbasierter Fragen hinaus und bietet tiefere Einblicke in Spielverläufe und den Kontext. Mit Zugriff auf Live- und historische Spieldaten bis zurück ins Jahr 2013 ermöglicht Rolly den Fans, Ergebnisse, Statistiken und die Dynamik der Spiele durch natürliche, nahezu in Echtzeit stattfindende Interaktionen zu erkunden. Rally - humanoider Roboter: Fans können Rally kennenlernen, einen fortschrittlichen, KI-gestützten humanoiden Roboter, der das Engagement vor Ort steigern soll. Mit verbesserten Audio- und Computer-Vision-Fähigkeiten bietet Rally personalisierte Interaktionen. So hält er beispielsweise Erinnerungen im Selfie-Modus fest und macht spielerische Vorhersagen zum Thema Tennis im "Serve Me a Fortune"-Modus. Darüber hinaus liefert er mit "Ask Rally" ein interaktives Chat-Erlebnis, das auf den Spielstilen der Spieler zugeschnittene Live-Einblicke in die Spiele bietet - und das sich auf Echtzeit-Spieldaten von Roland-Garros stützt. Der humanoide Roboter arbeitet nach strengen Prinzipien für verantwortungsbewusste KI, um sichere, auf Tennis ausgerichtete Interaktionen zu gewährleisten. Die macht ihn zu einem herausragenden Merkmal der Infosys Fan Zone.

Fans können Rally kennenlernen, einen fortschrittlichen, KI-gestützten humanoiden Roboter, der das Engagement vor Ort steigern soll. Mit verbesserten Audio- und Computer-Vision-Fähigkeiten bietet Rally personalisierte Interaktionen. So hält er beispielsweise Erinnerungen im Selfie-Modus fest und macht spielerische Vorhersagen zum Thema Tennis im "Serve Me a Fortune"-Modus. Darüber hinaus liefert er mit "Ask Rally" ein interaktives Chat-Erlebnis, das auf den Spielstilen der Spieler zugeschnittene Live-Einblicke in die Spiele bietet - und das sich auf Echtzeit-Spieldaten von Roland-Garros stützt. Der humanoide Roboter arbeitet nach strengen Prinzipien für verantwortungsbewusste KI, um sichere, auf Tennis ausgerichtete Interaktionen zu gewährleisten. Die macht ihn zu einem herausragenden Merkmal der Infosys Fan Zone. Momentum: Momentum bietet eine klare visuelle Darstellung des Spielverlaufs in Echtzeit. Es hebt Veränderung in der Spieldynamik, Satzwechsel und wichtige Punkte hervor, sodass Fans den Rhythmus und entscheidende Wendepunkte des Spiels intuitiv verfolgen, während sie sich ereignen. Mehrere bestehende Plattformen wurden ebenfalls verbessert, darunter: KI-Kommentar: Jetzt auch auf Französisch verfügbar. Damit wird die Plattform für das lokale Publikum deutlich zugänglicher. Gleichzeitig lässt sich die Latenzzeit reduzieren und die Übertragung der Echtzeit-Spielkommentare optimieren.

Jetzt auch auf Französisch verfügbar. Damit wird die Plattform für das lokale Publikum deutlich zugänglicher. Gleichzeitig lässt sich die Latenzzeit reduzieren und die Übertragung der Echtzeit-Spielkommentare optimieren. Spannungsbewertung: Verfeinert durch einen vereinfachten "Spannend"-Indikator können Fans die intensivsten Spiele live schnell erkennen.

Verfeinert durch einen vereinfachten "Spannend"-Indikator können Fans die intensivsten Spiele live schnell erkennen. KI-gestütztes Journalismus-Portal: Das Portal wurde um umfangreichere Anpassungsoptionen, verbesserte Bildbearbeitungswerkzeuge und neue Plug-and-Play-Infografikvorlagen erweitert. Medien und Turnierakteure sind so in der Lage, Inhalte schneller und flexibler zu erstellen. Infosys setzt außerdem seine Zusammenarbeit mit der Association Fête le mur (FLM), einem gemeinnützigen Partner der FFT, fort, um technologiegestützte Lerninitiativen für benachteiligte Jugendliche in Paris zu unterstützen. FLM und Infosys arbeiten gemeinsam daran, tennisbezogene Lernmodulen auf Infosys Springboard zu entwickeln. Die digitale Lernplattform ist darauf ausgelegt, die Qualifizierung für digitale Inklusion und soziale Wirkung zu ermöglichen. Darüber hinaus erhalten 60 Jugendliche aus benachteiligten Verhältnissen im Alter von elf bis 17 Jahren die Möglichkeit, Roland-Garros zu besuchen. Hier nehmen sie an KI- und Technologie-Workshops unter der Leitung von Infosys-Experten teil. So wird die nächste Generation durch praktische Einblicke in digitale Kompetenzen und Innovation inspiriert. Gilles Moretton, Präsident des französischen Tennisverbands, erläutert: "Unsere langjährige Partnerschaft mit Infosys erweitert kontinuierlich die Grenzen dessen, wie Roland-Garros mit seinem Publikum in Kontakt tritt. Durch die Verbindung der Tradition des Turniers mit fortschrittlichen KI-Technologien schaffen wir reichhaltigere, inklusivere Erlebnisse, die bei den Fans vor Ort und auf der ganzen Welt Anklang finden - während wir dem Geist des Spiels treu bleiben." Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer bei Infosys, erklärt: "KI verändert die Art und Weise, wie Fans mit Live-Sport interagieren, immer weiter. Die Chance ist daher, Daten in fesselnde Erlebnisse zu verwandeln. Bei Roland-Garros nutzen wir KI, um über die reine Darstellung von Spielinformationen hinauszugehen. So ermöglichen wir den Fans, die Dynamik, den Kontext und die Emotionen des Spiels in Echtzeit zu erleben. Diese Innovationen unterstreichen unser Engagement für den Aufbau intelligenter, menschenzentrierter digitaler Ökosysteme, die das Engagement in großem Maßstab fördern." About Roland-Garros For sports lovers as well as the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event. In 2025, Roland-Garros welcomed 687,249 spectators (a record) and was broadcast in 220 territories around the world, confirming its status as a global sporting event of the highest importance. Organized by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay-one of the oldest and most prestigious surfaces in the history of tennis. About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world's Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next. Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-und-roland-garros-bieten-ki-gestutzte-digitale-fanerlebnisse--und-verlangern-ihre-partnerschaft-bis-2031-302784341.html



28.05.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group .

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



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