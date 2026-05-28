Nextview Consulting signs agreement to acquire POLE Consulting to expand in Sweden

Senior industry leaders join Nextview's Nordics team, deepening the largest pureplay Salesforce partner in Europe and creating an A-team for Agentforce and Data360 in the local market.

STOCKHOLM and AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextview Consulting, Europe's leading design-led Salesforce consulting partner, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire POLE Consulting, a boutique Salesforce firm in Sweden. The acquisition integrates POLE's senior Salesforce experts into Nextview's Nordics team. This move reinforces Nextview's position as the largest independent pureplay Salesforce partner in Europe amid accelerating demand for AI-first delivery capacity.

Together, the companies will offer customers a dedicated Agentforce Hub and full design-led delivery, spanning from strategy and agentic process optimization to engineering and managed services. Chosen as a founding partner of Salesforce's elite Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) program, this combination establishes an AI-first consultancy leadership position in the local market. Both firms share a 100% dedication to Salesforce technologies.

Following the acquisition, Nextview Consulting will operate with over 200 Salesforce specialists and 1,500 Salesforce certifications across seven European countries. Nextview is a Salesforce Summit Partner, a Certified B Corporation, and was recognized as the Salesforce Data & AI Adoption Partner of the Year 2026.

The four founders of POLE Consulting will take on key roles within Nextview's Nordics organization. Existing POLE customers will maintain their day-to-day contacts and contracts while gaining full access to Nextview's wider European team and pan-European delivery capacity.

"Over the past three years, we have invested aggressively to build Europe's most capable independent Salesforce partner. Welcoming POLE Consulting is the natural next step. Combining their senior boutique expertise with Nextview's scale, Agentforce Hub, and design-led approach gives our customers a real powerhouse in the Nordics."

- Huub Waterval, General Manager and Founder, Nextview Consulting

"We built POLE on a simple belief: that specialists do their best work when they're free to keep mastering their craft, and that customers feel it in the result. Joining Nextview lets us keep doing what we do best, hands-on Salesforce craftsmanship and add the scale within AI our customers increasingly ask for. We share a 100% Salesforce DNA and a belief that the best transformations are designed, not just delivered. This is the right home for our team and the right next chapter for our customers."

- Ludvig Wälimaa, Co-Founder & Solution Architect, POLE Consulting

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