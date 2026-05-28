VISITDENMARK: World Bicycle Day: Experience Denmark through Danish Wheelness

As the world celebrates UN World Bicycle Day on 3 June, VisitDenmark invites international travellers to discover Denmark through Danish Wheelness - a way of experiencing the country through cycling, wellbeing and everyday local life.

Copenhagen, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Denmark, cycling is much more than a means of transport. It is deeply embedded in the culture and plays an essential role in daily life, wellbeing and social connection. With approximately 2.2 million bike trips every day and more than 16,000 kilometres of signposted cycling routes nationwide, Denmark offers visitors an easy and enjoyable way to experience the country at a slower pace.

From urban cycling in Copenhagen and scenic coastal routes to island adventures and countryside escapes, travelling by bike offers visitors the chance to experience Danish nature, culture and local life up close.

The concept of Danish Wheelness combines "wheel" and "wellness" and reflects a distinctly Danish approach to active living, where movement is naturally integrated into everyday routines. Here, cycling is not viewed as exercise or performance, but simply as part of living well.

Cycling and wellbeing go hand in hand

The United Nations established World Bicycle Day to celebrate cycling as a sustainable, accessible and inclusive form of mobility - values that have long been part of Danish society.

Beyond transportation, cycling also contributes significantly to physical and mental wellbeing.

"Cycling works like a natural antidepressant," explains Danish Professor of Integrative Medicine Bente Klarlund Pedersen. "When you cycle, your muscles convert stress-related substances into a harmless form that cannot affect the brain."

In Copenhagen alone, around 45% of residents commute by bike, demonstrating how cycling naturally fits into everyday life in Denmark.

Experience Danish Wheelness

Through Danish Wheelness, VisitDenmark invites travellers to experience Denmark like a local, combining active travel with nature, culture and everyday wellbeing. Whether exploring Copenhagen by bike, cycling along dramatic coastlines or discovering smaller towns and landscapes, visitors can experience a way of travelling that is both active and relaxing.

Explore Denmark on two wheels

Across the country, cycling routes range from relaxed scenic rides to longer adventures and more challenging terrain. Highlights include:

The architectural BIG bike tour, Copenhagen (22 km): A cycling route through Copenhagen's evolving neighbourhoods, showcasing iconic architecture by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), with stops for food, drinks, and cultural highlights along the way.

Ørnbjergruten, Mols Bjerge National Park (34 km): Rolling Ice Age landscapes, lakes and historic landmarks in one of Denmark's most scenic natural areas.

The Castle Route 48 (75 km): Connecting Kronborg Castle and Frederiksborg Castle through the UNESCO-listed landscape of North Zealand.

The Fjord Route (275 km): A long-distance route through fjords, Viking heritage sites, coastal scenery and small villages.

Læsø Island Route (54 km): Peaceful roads and flat terrain ideal for relaxed cycling holidays.

The Panoramic Route 421, Møn: A scenic ride through UNESCO Biosphere landscapes leading to the iconic white cliffs of Møn.

Cycling events throughout the year also celebrate Denmark's strong bike culture. One example is the World Tour cycling race Copenhagen Sprint on 13-14 June, which will bring elite riders and cycling festivities to the Danish capital.

"Denmark offers a wide range of cycling routes and events to discover. Copenhagen Sprint is a great example of how cycling brings people together, supported by strong infrastructure and a long-standing cycling culture," says Line Nøhr Kobzili, CMO at VisitDenmark.

Assets and further information

VisitDenmark has developed a concept film showcasing the Danish cycling lifestyle, available for editorial use and offering a visual introduction to Danish Wheelness.

Download the Danish Wheelness concept film and PR images here: https://we.tl/t-J8PuWBF5H0

Additional images: https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/visitdenmark

Learn more:

www.visitdenmark.com/press/danish-wheelness

www.visitdenmark.com/danishwheelness

Facts and figures

Danish Wheelness is a registered trademark

Denmark offers more than 16,000 km of cycling routes

Around 45% of Copenhagen residents commute by bike

Copenhagen Sprint takes place 13-14 June 2026

For further comments, interviews and press trips

VisitDenmark organises exclusive press trips across Denmark, offering firsthand insights into how Danish Wheelness is experienced throughout the country. For comments or interviews, please contact:

Kathrine Lind Gustavussen

Senior International Press Manager

klg@visitdenmark.com

+45 20 65 33 58

About VisitDenmark

VisitDenmark is Denmark's official tourism organisation, dedicated to promoting Denmark as a sustainable, inspiring and meaningful travel destination worldwide.

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Copenhagen - Queen Louises Bridge ©Abdellah Ihadian

Kathrine Lind Gustavussen VisitDenmark +45 20 65 33 58 klg@visitdenmark.com