UK-based heating specialist Alpha, a unit of Italian group Immergas, has launched the Magis M Top, a new monobloc air-to-water heat pump for residential heating, cooling and domestic hot water applications. The new system uses propane (R290) refrigerant and is designed for both new-build and retrofit projects. The range includes 4 kW, 6 kW, 9 kW, 12 kW and 16 kW variants in both single-phase and three-phase configurations. Depending on the model, reported coefficient of performance (COP) values can reach up to 5.2. The 4 kW and 6 kW models measure 850 mm x 1,270 mm x 550 mm, while larger 9 kW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...