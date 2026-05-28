Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are pleased with the first quarter results," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user and product front, we optimized the homepage feed consumption experience and enhanced supply and distribution of quality video content, driving user retention and engagement on our platform. On the content ecosystem front, we enhanced user content consumption efficiency and engagement by improving the quality of trending content, deepening community interaction, and strengthening AI-powered search capabilities. On the monetization front, our advertising business exhibited stabilized trend in the first quarter. We continued to expand our unique content marketing approach across more industries and clients, while leveraging AI to systematically improve advertising conversion effectiveness."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net revenues were US$421.3 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Advertising and marketing revenues were US$369.8 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$51.6 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year or a decrease of 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Income from operations was US$110.9 million, representing an operating margin of 26%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$34.7 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.14.

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$119.8 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 28%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$91.9 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.34.

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 562 million in March 2026.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 254 million in March 2026.

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the first quarter of 2026 was the same as it was in the first quarter of 2025, or RMB7.25=US$1.00.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2026, Weibo's total net revenues were US$421.3 million, an increase of 6% compared to US$396.9 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were US$369.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to US$339.1 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$326.5 million, an increase of 10% compared to US$296.5 million for the same period last year. The increase mainly resulted from favorable foreign exchange impact on the reported numbers as well as incremental advertising demand from certain sectors, such as internet services, automobile and local services. Advertising and marketing revenues from Alibaba were US$43.3 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$42.6 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were US$51.6 million, a decrease of 11% compared to US$57.7 million for the same period last year, primarily due to less revenue contribution from game-related business.

Costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 totaled US$310.4 million, an increase of 8% compared to US$286.5 million for the same period last year, mainly due to the increase of ad production cost and marketing expense, partially offset by the decrease of general and administrative expense.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was US$110.9 million, compared to US$110.3 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 26%, compared to 28% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$119.8 million, compared to US$129.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28%, compared to 33% last year.

Non-operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was US$59.9 million, compared to non-operating income of US$22.1 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 mainly included (i) loss from fair value change of investments of US$35.0 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) net interest and other loss of US$24.9 million, which included equity pick up losses of US$22.1 million.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were US$15.7 million, compared to US$24.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease in tax expenses in the first quarter of 2026 was mainly due to the reversal of US$6.7 million deferred tax liability related to equity pick up losses which was recognized in prior periods.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was US$34.7 million, compared to US$107.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was US$0.14, compared to US$0.41 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was US$91.9 million, compared to US$119.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was US$0.34, compared to US$0.45 for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.59 billion. For the first quarter of 2026, cash provided by operating activities was US$164.0 million, capital expenditures totaled US$11.9 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$15.5 million.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on May 28, 2026 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on May 28, 2026) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial-in and instructions will be provided in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb549b1f6935046d98b52a0fe61be918e

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conforms to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to sustain or grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898-3336

Email: [email protected]

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars and in thousands for shares, except per share data)























Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2025

2026 Net revenues:





Advertising and marketing $ 339,106

$ 369,755 Value-added services 57,749

51,570

Net revenues 396,855

421,325









Costs and expenses:





Cost of revenues (1) 88,802

117,743 Sales and marketing (1) 95,810

112,297 Product development (1) 76,021

73,497 General and administrative (1) 25,912

6,867

Total costs and expenses 286,545

310,404 Income from operations 110,310

110,921









Non-operating income (loss):





Investment related income (loss), net 8,357

(35,031) Interest and other income (loss), net 13,746

(24,884)



22,103

(59,915)









Income before income tax expenses 132,413

51,006 Less: Income tax expenses 24,291

15,672









Net income 108,122

35,334 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 334

424 Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests 824

195 Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 106,964

$ 34,715



















Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.45

$ 0.15 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.41

$ 0.14









Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable





to Weibo's shareholders 238,284

239,365 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable





to Weibo's shareholders 266,494

270,121









(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:







Cost of revenues $ 1,239

$ 446

Sales and marketing 2,929

787

Product development 6,840

1,920

General and administrative 4,039

1,383

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





















As of







December 31,

March 31,







2025

2026













Assets

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,298,941

$ 1,516,544





Short-term investments 106,139

1,077,669





Accounts receivable, net 400,209

348,327





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 330,356

339,694





Amount due from SINA(1) 441,143

433,992





Current assets subtotal 3,576,788

3,716,226















Property and equipment, net 282,442

283,428

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 265,573

264,596

Long-term investments 1,663,346

1,615,457

Other non-current assets 1,303,037

1,313,890

Total assets $ 7,091,186

$ 7,193,597













Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 248,977

$ 246,496





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 648,492

642,547





Income taxes payable 80,049

95,663





Deferred revenues 78,315

95,652





Dividends payable -

149,748





Current liabilities subtotal 1,055,833

1,230,106

















Long-term liabilities:











Convertible senior notes 323,944

324,729





Unsecured senior notes 745,630

745,872





Long-term loans 793,976

794,892





Other long-term liabilities 164,240

165,232





Total liabilities 3,083,623

3,260,831















Redeemable non-controlling interests 32,828

17,152















Shareholders' equity:









Weibo shareholders' equity 3,920,729

3,860,418



Non-controlling interests 54,006

55,196





Total shareholders' equity 3,974,735

3,915,614

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity $ 7,091,186

$ 7,193,597





























(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$401.9 million as of

December 31, 2025 and US$397.9 million as of March 31, 2026.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and in thousands for shares, except per share data)

























Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2025

2026



















Income from operations $ 110,310

$ 110,921

Add: Stock-based compensation

15,047



4,536



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,122



4,345

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 129,479

$ 119,802



















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 106,964

$ 34,715

Add: Stock-based compensation

15,047



4,536



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,122



4,345



Investment related gain/loss, net (1)

(8,357)



35,031



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

1,039



17,776



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(492)



(524)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

(734)



(5,894)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans

1,943



1,943

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 119,532

$ 91,928



















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.45 * $ 0.34 *

















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

266,494



270,121

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

266,494



270,121



















Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 106,964

$ 34,715



Non-GAAP adjustments

12,568



57,213



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

119,532



91,928





Interest (income) expense, net

(13,986)



2,394





Income tax expenses

25,025



21,566





Depreciation expenses

9,149



10,865



Adjusted EBITDA $ 139,720

$ 126,753



















Net revenues $ 396,855

$ 421,325



















Non-GAAP operating margin

33 %



28 %



















(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.



















(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i)

they were recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred

tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.



















* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.



WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2025

2026











Net revenues









Advertising and marketing









Non-Ali advertisers

$ 296,494

$ 326,503

Alibaba

42,612

43,252

Subtotal

339,106

369,755













Value-added services

57,749

51,570





$ 396,855

$ 421,325

SOURCE Weibo Corporation