Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Royalty revenue earned of $999,378 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ($535,923 for the three months ended March 31, 2025);

Silver ounces earned from stream interests of 8,924 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (for the three months ended March 31, 2025 - nil);

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 6 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (18 for the three months ended March 31, 2025);

Total revenues of $1,809,769 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ($587,220 for the three months ended March 31, 2025);

Gross profit of $1,724,508 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ($562,488 for the three months ended March 31, 2025);

Net income of $131,774 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (net loss of $75,718 for the three months ended March 31, 2025);

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 481,300 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (182,600 for the three months ended March 31, 2025); and

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0375 per common share which will be payable on July 15, 2026.

Summary of Q1 2026 Results:



Three months

ended March 31,

2026

Three months

ended March 31,

2025

Condensed interim consolidated statements of income

(loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $

$











Revenues

1,809,769



587,220

Gross profit

1,724,508



562,488

Net income (loss)

131,774



(75,718 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.00



(0.00 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.00



(0.00 )

For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q1 2026 Highlights:

On April 10, 2026, the Company closed the share purchase agreement with OR Royalties pursuant to which the Company sold to OR Royalties all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terraco Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sailfish, for after-tax cash consideration of $168 million.

On April 13, 2026, the Company repaid the Short-term loan and accrued interest in full which consisted of $40,000,000 in principal and $1,794,310 in interest.

Subsequent to March 31, 2026, Sailfish cancelled 481,300 common shares on-market of which all had been previously purchased.

Subsequent to March 31, 2026, the Company received and sold 548.463 ounces of gold for $2,605,208 pertaining to the Gold Purchase Agreement with Mako Mining Corp.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299134

Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.