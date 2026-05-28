The Swiss Federal Council is aligning photovoltaic remuneration more closely with the market: from Jan. 1, 2027, distribution grid operators in Switzerland will be permitted to remunerate solar electricity based on the market price at the time of grid injection. With this measure, the federal government aims to create incentives to feed electricity into the grid when it is most needed. During periods of low prices, the electricity should instead be stored or consumed locally. Grid operators will, however, retain the option of continuing to pay higher remuneration rates. Industry association Swissolar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...