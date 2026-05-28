The brands' first international spot, "Deliver Us to Fútbol," captures the emotion and frenzy that unites fans around the world throughout the tournament

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), together with its global portfolio of brands, Deliveroo and Wolt, today unveiled the brands' first-ever international campaign to spotlight its role as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528091041/en/

"Deliver Us to Fútbol" is an ode to the rituals of the game, following the experience of a Dasher during the FIFA World Cup.

The "Deliver Us To Fútbol" campaign marks a milestone moment for the three brands, bringing them together on an international stage for the first time to celebrate the passion, anticipation, and rituals that define the world's match. Produced in partnership with GUT Los Angeles and GUT Design, the campaign launches today across TV, BVOD, OOH, paid digital, audio and social channels internationally. It will be brought to life through local activations, partnerships and events across DoorDash in the US and Canada, as well as Deliveroo (UK, France, Italy) and Wolt (Germany, Norway, Finland, Denmark) in their respective regions.

DoorDash will also bring back its seventh Summer of DashPass in the US timed with the international campaign. This work was also developed in collaboration with FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsors including Michelob Ultra, McDonald's and Frito-Lay, alongside other FIFA World Cup 2026 supporters like Casamigos and key DoorDash partners such as Kroger and CVS Pharmacy.

As the Official On-Demand Delivery Supporter and the Official Restaurant Reservations Platform Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, DoorDash, along with its global portfolio of brands, is here to help when life gets chaotic during the tournament. Between superstitions, nonstop match viewing, and disrupted sleep schedules, it's easy for things to go off the rails. DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt are the ultimate life assistants to fuel the frenzy so fans can focus on what matters most: fútbol.

"Deliver Us to Fútbol" is an ode to the rituals of the game, following the experience of a Dasher during the FIFA World Cup and spotlights iconic tournament moments referenced throughout the spot for superfans. The emotional rollercoaster of the tournament inspired the many thoughtful details woven throughout the work, capturing the fervor unique to this quadrennial moment. Whether it's delivering coffee to stay up for a match, a pen for a once-in-a-lifetime autograph, or a celebratory meal to mark the win, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt have it all to support fans.

Fútbol fans will also spot appearances from FIFA World Cup Champion and global fútbol icon, Ricardo Kaká, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, Alex Morgan and international social media superstar, Khaby Lame.

Beyond the screen, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt are bringing the stadium energy straight to fans with epic local watch parties, celebratory fan festivals, and exclusive offers from DoorDash Reservations in the US. The three brands are also giving fans the chance to earn rewards and win match tickets in a number of ways all tournament long.

"The FIFA World Cup has a way of taking over daily life. Sleep schedules shift, reservations revolve around kickoff, and fans hold tight to the matchday food rituals that make every match feel personal," said Gina Igwe, Vice President of Brand, Creative and Consumer Marketing at DoorDash. "This campaign reflects how DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt show up in those moments, fueling the fandom and taking care of everything around the match so fans can stay focused on fútbol. It's a defining moment to bring our three brands together in one international piece of creative, built to resonate across countries, cultures and communities."

"Fútbol has always been about unforgettable moments that fans, teams and players create together, especially during the FIFA World Cup," said Kaká. "I know what it's like to experience the frenzy as both a player and a fan, so I know first hand how all-consuming it is to be fully immersed during the tournament. Partnering with DoorDash means supporting fans with the best assist during the FIFA World Cup."

"For me, the FIFA World Cup is about connection, whether you're on the pitch or watching with friends and family," said Alex Morgan. "DoorDash and DashPass are the ultimate assists for anyone balancing a packed schedule during the summer and getting ready for an even more eventful season with the FIFA World Cup."

As excitement builds toward the FIFA World Cup 2026, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt are proud to play a role in bringing fans closer to the match. Fans should stay tuned for more surprises throughout the tournament.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms, helping businesses grow and connecting consumers with the best of their neighborhoods. Through its global portfolio, including Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash serves communities across more than 40 countries, delivering experiences that bring people together-from everyday moments to global celebrations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528091041/en/

Contacts:

press@doordash.com