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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Phemex Highlights Growing Demand for Stable Yield Strategies as Crypto Markets Consolidate

APIA, Samoa, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, is seeing that sophisticated traders are increasingly utilizing the Phemex Earn ecosystem to optimize their assets, with the market currently refining its support levels near a $2.53 trillion total capitalization. This shift indicates a move toward market prudency, where participants are prioritizing capital preservation and steady yield while awaiting the next phase of the market cycle.

With market sentiment cooling and volatility compressing across major assets, more users are shifting from short-term speculation toward capital preservation and stable on-platform yield opportunities. According to internal platform observations, traders are increasingly reallocating profits from futures and spot trading into flexible savings, staking, and on-chain yield products while waiting for stronger directional market momentum.

The Phemex Earn suite includes a range of yield products designed for different user preferences and market conditions. Phemex Savings offers both flexible and fixed-term yield products for major digital assets including USDT, providing users with accessible on-platform earning opportunities. For users seeking broader DeFi exposure, On-chain Earn offers simplified access to external staking and yield protocols through a one-click interface, removing much of the complexity traditionally associated with decentralized finance participation.

The platform currently supports opportunities including SUSDE and XSTETH strategies, enabling users to access staking rewards and ecosystem incentives while remaining within Phemex's centralized account infrastructure.

Phemex believes this shift reflects a broader maturation of the crypto market, where users are increasingly balancing active trading with longer-term asset management strategies instead of relying solely on high-risk speculative positioning.

By integrating trading, yield generation, and asset management within a unified ecosystem, Phemex aims to provide users with greater flexibility in navigating different phases of the crypto market cycle under its philosophy: "For You. For Tomorrow."

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989622/Phemex_Highlights_Growing_Demand_for_Stable_Yield_Strategies_as_Crypto_Markets_Consolidate.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-highlights-growing-demand-for-stable-yield-strategies-as-crypto-markets-consolidate-302784285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.