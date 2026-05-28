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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 11:31
138,20 Euro
+1,39 % +1,90
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,15138,4013:41
138,00138,4013:41
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
132 Leser
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Veeva Systems: Veeva Quality Cloud Advances Manufacturing Operations for Kindeva

Global CDMO will unify sites on single quality platform for greater efficiency and scalability

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Kindeva is adopting Veeva Quality Cloud to modernize its manufacturing operations, bringing together its global network of sites onto a single cloud platform. With Veeva QualityDocs, Veeva QMS, Veeva Training, and Veeva LearnGxP, Kindeva is building a scalable technology foundation that can meet new customer requirements as the business continues its growth trajectory.

"Kindeva partnered with Veeva to further its mission of developing and manufacturing therapies that can deliver a better tomorrow for patients," said Melanie Cerullo, chief quality officer at Kindeva. "Implementing Veeva Quality Cloud will enhance our quality management infrastructure to enable greater standardization, real-time visibility across operations, more efficient collaboration, and secure information exchange with our customers. By ensuring compliance with global regulatory requirements, Veeva Quality Cloud will help Kindeva to deliver high-quality products at scale and drive operational efficiency across the value chain."

Veeva Quality Cloud will standardize and unify Kindeva's business processes. By connecting quality assurance (QA) and training, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) can operate more efficiently and eliminate data silos. The platform will enable Kindeva to better service clients and support growth across regions and therapeutic areas, as the organization advances its fill-finish operations.

"Veeva is a key partner in realizing our digital quality vision, helping to simplify our systems infrastructure across the business and ensure data integrity," said Prakash Pandian, chief information officer at Kindeva. "With Veeva Quality Cloud, we can deliver standard global procedures that increase site productivity and create value for our business, customers, and patients."

Veeva Quality Cloud unifies quality processes, connects applications, and drives collaboration to reduce cycle time and maximize efficiency. To learn more about Veeva Quality Cloud for CDMOs, visit veeva.com/eu/Quality-CDMO.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:


Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-quality-cloud-advances-manufacturing-operations-for-kindeva-302783986.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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