

EQS Newswire / 28/05/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - A shift is underway in the global film industry as creators across the globe embrace Kling AI to produce cinematic-level visuals and push the boundaries of storytelling.



Native 4K Generation for Cinematic-Level Output



"For House of David, we did it for a third of what the studios told us we needed," said Jon Erwin, the writer and producer of House of David, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Wonder Project.



For House of David, Kling AI has served as its core foundation model and benchmark tool. Across both season one and two, Kling AI has generated the vast majority of its production shots, leading the share of its AI workflows for the show. While Season One of House of David incorporated 72 shots invovling the use of AI, its second season used more than four times as many AI shots compared to the first season.



Emotional Expressiveness for Feature Film



Raphael, South Korea's first full-length feature created entirely using generative AI, is a large-scale production being developed by Mateo AI Studio. Currently in production with the goal of a theatrical release in 2026, this project is leveraging Kling AI's powerful video model throughout the production process to maximize distinctive visual effects and deliver a differentiated cinematic experience.



Realism and Visual Quality for Theatrical Screens



Born of the Tide, the first AI-generated cinematic epic exploring China's Tanka community, often referred to as "sea nomads" for their long-standing floating way of life, leverages Kling AI's 4K capabilities to present its sweeping, high-stakes spectacles, such as massive dragon boat races, explosive fish market bombings, and sprawling mountain battles.



"Kling AI faithfully preserves the director's intended color tones without losing stylistic consistency during the video generation process. The platform also delivers rare realism in rendering waves, torrential rain, and the intricate, glistening reflections of firelight across wet wooden ship planks-textures that stand out as unmatched among AI models," said Wei Li, director of Born of the Tide and Executive Director for Big Fish & Begonia.



Kling AI is one of the world's leading AI creative platforms, focused on next-generation tools for visual storytelling, cinematic workflows and creative production innovation. Since its launch, It has empowered over 60 million creators worldwide.

Hashtag: KlingAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Kling AI

28/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News