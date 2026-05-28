CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - A shift is underway in the global film industry as creators across the globe embrace Kling AI to produce cinematic-level visuals and push the boundaries of storytelling.
Emotional Expressiveness for Feature Film
Raphael, South Korea's first full-length feature created entirely using generative AI, is a large-scale production being developed by Mateo AI Studio. Currently in production with the goal of a theatrical release in 2026, this project is leveraging Kling AI's powerful video model throughout the production process to maximize distinctive visual effects and deliver a differentiated cinematic experience.
Realism and Visual Quality for Theatrical Screens
Born of the Tide, the first AI-generated cinematic epic exploring China's Tanka community, often referred to as "sea nomads" for their long-standing floating way of life, leverages Kling AI's 4K capabilities to present its sweeping, high-stakes spectacles, such as massive dragon boat races, explosive fish market bombings, and sprawling mountain battles.
"Kling AI faithfully preserves the director's intended color tones without losing stylistic consistency during the video generation process. The platform also delivers rare realism in rendering waves, torrential rain, and the intricate, glistening reflections of firelight across wet wooden ship planks-textures that stand out as unmatched among AI models," said Wei Li, director of Born of the Tide and Executive Director for Big Fish & Begonia.
Kling AI is one of the world's leading AI creative platforms, focused on next-generation tools for visual storytelling, cinematic workflows and creative production innovation. Since its launch, It has empowered over 60 million creators worldwide.
Hashtag: KlingAI
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Kling AI
28/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.