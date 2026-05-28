Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Partners with UCan Brave Tech to Advance Sovereign Canada-Ukraine Defence Technologies

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UCan Brave Tech Centre, Canada-Ukraine defence innovation organization, to advance collaborative innovation, commercialization, and industrial partnership development between Canada and Ukraine.

The MOU establishes a framework to accelerate the identification, validation, and operational transition of emerging Canadian and Ukrainian defence and dual-use technologies, with a focus on autonomous systems, CUAS, ISR, resilient communications, and autonomy software. It also represents an initial step toward building a trusted coalition of Canadian industrial partners capable of scaling and commercializing technologies developed and battle-tested in Ukraine for allied defence and security applications.

"This MOU reflects the growing importance of trusted international collaboration in strengthening sovereign capability and accelerating operationally relevant innovation," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. "Ukraine has demonstrated extraordinary technological adaptability under conflict environments, while Canada offers advanced industrial capacity, manufacturing expertise, and commercialization pathways. Together, these complementary strengths create meaningful opportunities to accelerate proven technologies into scalable operational capabilities."

Under the MOU, Volatus will provide its expertise in autonomous systems, manufacturing, systems integration, commercialization, operational deployment, and lifecycle support. Through its established operational footprint across Canada, including its emerging defence-focused manufacturing and systems integration capabilities in Mirabel, Quebec, and its international market reach, Volatus will support the advancement and scaling of validated technologies from Ukraine for defence and security applications.

UCan Brave Tech Centre, as the bilateral architect of the collaboration, will lead strategic engagement with Canadian and Ukrainian stakeholders across industry, academia, government, and the innovation ecosystem. The organization will support engagement initiatives, partnership development, validation pathways, and commercialization coordination aimed at accelerating bi-national technology cooperation and operational adoption.

"Our mission is to build the innovation corridor that connects Ukraine's battle-tested ingenuity with Canada's industrial depth, and to make that connection structured, trusted, and durable. This MOU is the first proof point," said Yuliia Marcinkoski, CEO of UCan Brave Tech. "UCan Brave Tech was established to architect exactly this kind of partnership: connecting Ukraine's operational experience and technological ingenuity with Canada's manufacturing capacity, commercialization expertise, and industrial ecosystem. Volatus Aerospace is an outstanding first partner in that mission, and we look forward to building on this foundation."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing sovereign capability development, resilient supply chains, allied interoperability, and operationally relevant innovation in response to evolving defence and security requirements.

The MOU also aligns with broader Canadian industrial and defence priorities, including strengthening domestic technological capacity, supporting innovation ecosystems, and expanding cooperation with trusted international partners in strategically important sectors.

About UCan Brave Tech Centre

UCan Brave Tech Centre is a Canadian non-profit organization established as the bilateral innovation bridge between Canada and Ukraine in the dual-use and defence technology sectors. UCan Brave Tech's mandate is to architect and sustain trusted partnerships between Canadian and Ukrainian stakeholders - spanning industry, government, academia, and the broader innovation ecosystem - that accelerate the development, validation, commercialization, and operational adoption of emerging technologies.

Through coordinated programs, partnerships, and strategic dialogue, UCan Brave Tech is building a durable Canada-Ukraine defence innovation corridor aligned with allied procurement priorities and long-term economic resilience objectives.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Through its integrated platform combining manufacturing, operations, training, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace enables the adoption and scaling of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com

UCan Brave Tech Centre:

Inga Biloskurska, Director, Communications

info@ucanbravetech.ca