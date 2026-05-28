Miata Metals Corp: Miata Expands District-Scale Gold System at Sela Creek, Suriname, Including 11 m at 3.35 g/t Au within 25.1 m at 1.71 g/t Au at Jons Trend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing, 25,000 m diamond drilling program at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek" or the "Project") in Suriname.

The 2026 drill program continues to systematically delineate what Miata believes is an emerging district-scale gold system at Sela Creek. Ongoing drilling at Jons Trend and Big Berg has consistently expanded the footprint of mineralization. Moreover, the additional drilling combined with refined geological modeling confirms continuity across a broad structural corridor and demonstrates the presence of multiple growing zones of mineralization within the project area. With each successive drillhole, Miata increases its understanding of the geometry, scale, and controls of the gold system.

Highlights

26DDH-JT-014 intersected: 25.1 m at 1.71 g/t Au from 49.0 m , including 11.0 m at 3.35 g/t Au from 52 m



26DDH-BB-005 intersected: 16.68 m at 1.39 g/t Au from 102 m, including 6.0 m at 2.90 g/t Au from 111.0 m

All Drill holes intersected gold mineralization, further confirming the scale and continuity of the mineralized system at Sela Creek

Jons Trend continues to expand with step-out drilling, confirming broad zones of mineralization, along strike, across strike, and at depth

Southeastern step-out holes 26DDH-JT-011, -012 and -013 confirm continuity of mineralization along the southeastern extension of Jons Trend

Refined geological modeling allows the Company to target effectively and efficiently at both Jons Trend and Big Berg and reveals strong continuity of mineralized zones

Big Berg drilling now confirms continuity both along plunge and across a broad mineralized envelope



"Miata's drilling continues to demonstrate the growing scale across Sela Creek, with gold mineralization now being intersected across the southeastern and central portions of Jons Trend and consistently at Big Berg." Said Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals.

"The significance of these results is that they continue to demonstrate scale, continuity, and growth across the system. At Jons trend, drilling is confirming that mineralization extends from the southeastern high-grade area into the central part of the trend, while systematic drilling at Big Bergs reveals similar mineralization with potential to grow substantially. Together, these results strengthen our view that Sela Creek hosts a large structurally controlled gold system with multiple centres of mineralization with meaningful room to grow. Our 2026 drill program is progressing well, and we are excited to update the market with further results as we continue to delineate the gold system at Sela Creek through systematic drilling."





Figure 1. Plan view of Jons Trend and Big Berg with geological section (Figure 2) lines indicated, as well as viewpoint of Figure 4.

Jons Trend Drilling:

Drillholes 26DDH-JT-011, JT-012 and JT-013 targeted the east-southeastern extension of Jons Trend, following up on the mineralized corridor identified by earlier drilling and testing the cross-sectional width of mineralization. The holes successfully intersected multiple high-strain mineralized zones characterized by strong shearing, silica flooding, biotite and chlorite alteration, and dense shear-hosted veining. Drillhole 26DDH-JT-014 was drilled into an untested part of Jons Trend, between the main northwestern discovery zone (approximately 150 m NW of -014) and the central Jons Trend discovery zone (i.e., DDH-JT-008, 100 m to the SE). 26DDH-JT-015 was drilled to the far west-northwest part of the Trend, testing the cross-sectional width of the mineralization.

26DDH-JT-011, drilled approximately 150 m southeast of discovery hole JT-008, intersected:

10.5 m at 1.05 g/t Au

22.75 m at 0.75 g/t Au

6.0 m at 1.06 g/t Au



26DDH-JT-012, drilled approximately 100 m southeast of discovery hole JT-008, intersected:

12.0 m at 0.95 g/t Au

5.5 m at 1.44 g/t Au

26DDH-JT-013 intersected a newly identified zone of strong shearing and alteration at the east-northeastern edge of the trend, returning:

4.5 m at 1.74 g/t Au



26DDH-JT-014 upper zone intersected:

25.1 m at 1.71 g/t Au

Including 11.0 m at 3.35 g/t Au

Including 1.0 m at 21.31 g/t Au



These results reinforce the continuity of the southeastern portion of Jons Trend while improving confidence into the centre of the trend. The emerging pattern is consistent with higher-grade centres surrounded by broader mineralized halos within the larger structural corridor.

The southeastern holes continue to return strong gold grades and width, reinforcing the continuity of the Jons Trend system and highlighting additional expansion potential along strike.

Refined geological modeling using over 15,000 structural data points from oriented diamond core drilling highlights repeating mineralized vein zones that are continuous along strike and down-dip (Figure 2). The geological modeling forms the basis of improved drill targeting at Jons Trend, where the drill hit rate is close to 100% and almost every drill hole has yielded multiple mineralized intersects.





Figure 2. Plan view of Jons Trend to Big Berg. Note the viewing direction for Figure 4.





Figure 3. Cross sectional view of Jons Trend (NE side of trend, A-A', and SE side of trend, B-B') with recent drilling indicated. Geological model has defined tight isoclinal folding of metasedimentary units (greys) that are near upright and parallel to shearing as well as the strike of mineralization at Jons Trend (orange vein zones).

Big Berg Drilling:

Follow-up drilling at Big Berg tested the extension of the discovery zone, both down plunge and up-plunge of fold axes hosting relatively flat-lying extensional veins. The follow-up drilling comprised a series of holes spaced approximately 50 m apart; Holes 26DDH-BB-005 to -007 were drilled approximately 50 m south of the Big Berg discovery zone (down-plunge of the interpreted fold axes), while 26DDH-BB-008 was drilled approximately 50 m north-northwest of the discovery zone (up-plunge of fold axes).

The drilling successfully intersected multiple zones of veining and altered metasedimentary rocks containing visible gold and disseminated sulfide mineralization. The results indicate that Big Berg is expanding from the discovery area and is developing as a well-defined mineralized center with a broader surrounding gold halo.

The southern fence of drilling returned:

26DDH-BB-005 intersected 13.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au from 50 m 16.68 m at 1.39 g/t Au from 102 m

26DDH-BB-006 14.14 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 91.46 m

26DDH-BB-007 7.5 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 41 m 7.25 m at 1.50 g/t Au from 111 m

26DDH-BB-008, drilled northwest of the discovery zone, intersected: 13.5 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 40 m



Many of the Big Berg intercepts are interpreted to be greater than 90% true width, supporting the interpretation of a broad flat-lying and continuous mineralized body. Together with the results from Jons Trend, the Big Berg holes support the interpretation that Sela Creek contains multiple mineralized centres within the same emerging district-scale gold system.





Figure 4. 3D view of modeled vein zones for Big Berg and Jons trend, looking from Big Berg zone back to Jons Trend (azimuth 288). Note similarities in vein zone morphology and potential for extension between the two target areas.

One drill remains active on Big Berg and Jons Trend, while another drill rig is currently testing several zones in the Puma Area, where 2025 drilling has intersected 18 m at 2.70 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-025 and 5.3 m at 8.25 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-030.

Table 1. Reported drill results.

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Target true width

(m) 26DDH-BB-005 12 13.5 1.5 0.80 Big Berg



sap and 16.5 18 1.5 0.89 sap and 50 63 13 1.09 8.2 including 56 60 4 2.96 2.5 including 59 60 1 8.60 0.6 and 102 118.68 16.68 1.39 15.1 including 111 117 6 2.90 5.4 and 136 139.63 3.63 1.74 3.6 including 138.4 139.63 1.23 4.54 1.2 and 148 149 1 1.73 0.9 and 163.36 166 2.64 1.32 2.4 26DDH-BB-006 91.46 105.6 14.14 1.11 Big Berg

12.8 including 95 97 2 2.55 1.8 including 99 101 2 2.24 1.8 and 111 111.94 0.94 0.65 0.9 26DDH-BB-007 0 22 22 0.57 Big Berg

sap including 14 20 6 1.24 sap and 41 48.5 7.5 1.90 6.5 including 41 44 3 3.35 2.6 and 69 70.5 1.5 2.34 1.4 and 111 118.25 7.25 1.50 3.6 including 116.25 117.25 1 9.64 0.5 and 129.88 133.5 3.62 0.85 1.8 and 184 185 1 2.97 0.8 and 192 197 5 0.73 4.1 including 192 194 2 1.40 1.6 26DDH-BB-008 20 24 4 0.72 Big Berg

sap and 40.5 54 13.5 0.91 9.5 including 45 48 3 2.19 2.1 and 58.5 67.5 9 0.58 2.3 including 64.5 67.5 3 1.21 0.8 and 72 88.5 16.5 0.52 12.6 including 76.5 80 3.5 1.31 2.7 and 190.5 199.5 9 0.81 5.2 including 190.5 192 1.5 1.95 0.9 and 208.7 211.75 3.05 2.28 2.0 and 224.3 226.3 2 1.34 1.3 and 229.3 230.3 1 0.66 0.6 26DDH-JT-011 30 31.5 1.5 0.87 Jons Trend

1.1 and 49.57 78 28.43 0.70 21.8 including 55.5 66 10.5 1.05 8.0 including 55.5 56.8 1.3 4.53 1.0 and 100.6 103.5 2.9 0.75 1.2 and 109.5 117 7.5 0.53 6.5 and 154.25 177 22.75 0.74 14.6 including 154.25 158.25 4 0.93 2.6 including 162.25 168.25 6 1.06 3.9 and 209 210 1 1.11 0.8 and 221 222.5 1.5 1.24 1.2 26DDH-STR-001 28 30 2 0.87 Stranger

1.9 including 28 29 1 1.31 0.9 26DDH-STR-002 60.64 64.2 3.56 0.56 Stranger

2.4 and 72 75.5 3.5 1.75 2.8 including 72 72.6 0.6 8.46 0.5 26DDH-STR-003 66.5 69.61 3.11 0.50 Stranger 2.8 26DDH-STR-004 no significant intercepts Stranger 26DDH-STR-005 no significant intercepts Stranger 26DDH-JT-012 61 63.6 2.6 0.53 Jons Trend

1.5 and 68 69 1 0.59 0.6 and 73.5 76.5 3 0.59 1.7 and 143.5 155.5 12 0.95 10.9 including 152.3 155.5 3.2 1.90 2.9 and 157 158.75 1.75 0.55 1.6 and 160.25 161.25 1 0.51 0.9 and 167 168.55 1.55 0.54 1.3 and 170 173 3 0.56 2.5 and 180.5 186 5.5 1.44 4.5 including 182 183.5 1.5 3.25 1.2 and 220.5 224.45 3.95 0.59 2.8 26DDH-JT-013 40.5 45 4.5 1.74 Jons Trend

1.9 and 87 88.01 1.01 0.65 0.4 and 150 160 10 0.51 9.1 and 187 188.5 1.5 0.84 1.4 and 195.36 197 1.64 0.55 1.5 26DDH-JT-014 9 16.5 7.5 1.21 Jons Trend

5.7 and 48.97 74.07 25.1 1.71 19.2 including 52 63 11 3.35 8.4 including 52 53 1 21.31 0.8 and 129.43 135 5.57 1.36 4.3 including 130.99 132 1.01 3.57 0.9 and 137 140 3 0.53 2.6 and 144 144.99 0.99 0.63 0.9 and 173 175 2 0.90 1.7 and 184 185 1 1.00 0.9 and 192.24 199.12 6.88 0.73 4.9 including 193 195 2 1.68 1.4 and 208 211 3 1.07 2.1 26DDH-JT-015 31.5 34.5 3 2.41 Jons Trend

sap including 33 34.5 1.5 4.32 sap



Table 2. Collar Information.

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth** Dip Length (m) 26DDH-BB-005 755,652 417,470 112 23 -50 225.13 26DDH-BB-006 755,699 417,499 113 18 -53 207.00 26DDH-BB-007 755,605 417,456 111 23 -48 252.23 26DDH-BB-008 755,622 417,556 117 27 -55 243.00 26DDH-JT-011 755,129 417,920 114 355 -58 236.00 26DDH-JT-012 755,090 418,019 120 340 -68 231.00 26DDH-JT-013 755,213 417,946 114 352 -58 198.00 26DDH-JT-014 754,834 418,089 107 15 -50 237.00 26DDH-JT-015 754,580 418,207 117 5 -53 227.43 26DDH-STR-001 755,105 419,507 114 75 -45 105.00 26DDH-STR-002 755,215 419,513 128 300 -50 120.00 26DDH-STR-003 755,109 419,612 116 130 -45 98.70 26DDH-STR-004 755,106 419,607 116 15 -50 77.90 26DDH-STR-005 755,054 419,743 113 177 -45 106.80

A second stage of drilling at the Stranger target comprising 508.40 m of drilling in five drill holes, 26DDH-STR-001 through 005, did not yield results that warrant further follow-up.

All drill information is available through this link-

Stock Option Grant

Miata wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 2,025,000 stock options (the "Options") to management, directors, employees, and certain consultants, in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Equity Plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

The Options vest 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months from the date of grant, carry a 3-5 year term, and have an exercise price of $0.60 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

QAQC

Drill core samples are analyzed for gold at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX.V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

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