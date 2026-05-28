Quantum Cyber Announces Plans to Establish U.S.-Based Defense-Technology Manufacturing Complex to Support Drone and Autonomous Systems Delivery

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company, today announced a strategic initiative to establish a U.S.-based defense-technology manufacturing complex intended to support the production and delivery of autonomous drone and defense systems to end customers across federal government, Homeland Security, local government, and commercial sectors.





Illustrations shown are conceptual and provided for marketing and visualization purposes only. Certain depicted systems, capabilities, payloads, specifications, and operational use cases may be under development, subject to change, or not currently commercially available.

The initiative reflects Quantum Cyber's planned transition from a technology development and licensing company to a vertically integrated defense platform with the goal of manufacturing and delivering combat-ready autonomous systems at scale. The planned facility is designed to support the Company's growing technology portfolio, which spans FPV drones, interceptor systems, counter-UAS platforms, autonomous ground vehicles, tethered surveillance systems, and naval mine countermeasure technologies.

The Company's initial product line, developed through its technology licensing and acquisition program, includes the an advanced multi-platform unmanned aerial system with a range exceeding 25 kilometers, payload capacity of up to 3.0 kilograms, and autonomous takeoff, landing, and waypoint navigation with encrypted communications, designed for tactical operations, interception, and precision strike missions; a counter-UAS platform capable of speeds up to 350 kilometers per hour with operator-controlled terminal homing guidance, deployable from the ground or air-launched from a carrier drone; a lightweight tactical drone optimized for surveillance and precision engagement of ground targets; a Small Interceptor capable of speeds up to 220 kilometers per hour for rapid aerial neutralization; a Small Missile Launcher, a compact modular launcher supporting up to 8 missiles per platform with proximity sensor and remote detonation capability, effective at ranges up to 200 meters; and the Sky-Eye Aerial Repeater, a lightweight airborne signal relay system providing video and control transmission coverage up to 15 kilometers in complex and contested environments. The manufacturing complex is designed to bring in-house production capability across this entire product line and future additions to the Company's portfolio.

"This is a pivotal step in our evolution," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "We are not just acquiring and licensing technologies -- we are aiming to build the infrastructure to manufacture and deliver them. The forecasted demand from federal agencies, Homeland Security customers, and defense primes is real and it is growing. We intend to be ready to meet it."

The planned complex is expected to include dedicated drone assembly workshops, a PCB and electronics production line, a CNC and 3D printing workshop for rapid component fabrication, quality assurance and calibration facilities, and supporting cybersecurity and server infrastructure. The facility is designed to enable the Company to produce multiple categories of autonomous systems simultaneously, with capacity spanning drone, ground vehicle, and autonomous marine platforms.

The Company intends to provide further details on facility location, timeline, and production capacity as the initiative advances.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com