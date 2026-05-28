Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on May 28, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors-relations/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States Dollars.

Key Highlights

Q1.26 revenues were $6.9M, with a net loss of $0.5M and positive cash flow from operations of $0.6M. Ended the period with $22.5M in cash and no bank debt.

As outlined previously, two major customers implemented changes to their operating models. While visibility with one customer remains limited, activity levels with the second customer have recently begun to increase.

As previously announced, the Company has launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program, with purchases set to commence following the release of its Q1.26 financial results.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"This quarter reflects an ongoing transition period for the Company, during which we maintained positive cash flow from operations and ended the quarter with $22.5 million in cash, reflecting the financial discipline and operational flexibility we continue to maintain across the business.

As stated in our previous reports, we are managing reduced activity from two major customers following changes to their operating models. While visibility with one customer remains limited, we have recently begun to see an increase in activity levels with the second customer.

During the quarter, we implemented decisive cost optimization measures, including workforce reduction initiatives and additional expense efficiencies, designed to better align our cost structure with current activity levels, while preserving our focus on growth initiatives, business development, and technology capabilities.

At the same time, our diversification strategy continues to deliver measurable results. Customers onboarded during 2025 contributed approximately 30% of revenues during the quarter, while customer concentration continued to decline.

The cash position we built in 2025 is a strategic asset, giving us the flexibility to pursue both continued organic growth and selective inorganic opportunities that align with our long-term direction."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Zoomd's strong financial position continues to provide the Company with substantial flexibility as we navigate the current transition period. Our balance sheet remains strong, allowing us to continue investing in growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and technology capabilities, while also supporting capital allocation initiatives designed to create long-term shareholder value.

As previously announced, following the release of our first quarter 2026 financial results, the Company has launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program as part of our ongoing capital allocation strategy. We believe the current trading price of the Company's shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the business, its financial position, long-term prospects, and the strategic initiatives currently underway. Given the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position, we believe the NCIB represents an attractive and disciplined use of capital.

We remain confident in the Company's long-term direction, the resilience of our business model, and our ability to adapt to changing market conditions while continuing to build long-term value for our shareholders."

Fir st Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q1.26 were $6.9M, a 62% decrease from $18.2M in Q1.25, reflecting the continued impact of operating model changes implemented by two major customers, with recent improvement in activity levels from one customer.

Gross margin in Q1.26 was 34% compared to 44% in Q1.25, driven primarily by changes in customer mix and remaining within the range historically observed in the Company's business.

Total operating expenses for Q1.26 were $3M, a 6% decline compared to Q1.25. During the quarter, the Company implemented cost optimization measures designed to better align its cost structure with current activity levels. These actions included a workforce reduction across multiple departments of approximately 20%, as well as additional expense reduction in operating expenses. As many of these actions were implemented during the quarter, most of the expected savings are anticipated to be reflected beginning in Q2.2026. These actions were primarily focused on efficiency improvements and are not expected to impact the Company's continued investments in growth initiatives, business development, and technology capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1.26 was negative $0.3M compared to positive $5.2M in Q1.25.

Net loss for Q1.26 was $0.5M compared to net income of $4.8M in Q1.25, reflecting lower revenues.

Cash flow from operations was $0.6M in Q1.26 compared to $3.6M in Q1.25.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $22.5M.

CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Toll Free: 1-844-836-8745 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-6797

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/azAdrgLY68l

Replay: Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 2496035

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/azAdrgLY68l

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a Company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a Company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is available in Zoomd's MD&A located on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, the success of the NCIB program that was launched, its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd [email protected]

Investor relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

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SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.