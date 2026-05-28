Frontier Power USA: FPUSA and Stella Energy Solutions Announce Strategic Framework Across 2+ GWh Storage Pipeline

Framework would create a path to convert Stella's late-stage development pipeline onto the FPUSA platform and provide Stella with opportunity to act as FPUSA's designated execution provider

NEW YORK and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power USA ("FPUSA"), a long-duration energy storage development and investment company, today announced a strategic framework with Stella Energy Solutions ("Stella"), a U.S. utility-scale clean energy platform, which would provide Stella with the opportunity to work alongside FPUSA in executing on its current LDES-focused pipeline, and create a path for FPUSA to acquire and convert Stella's late-stage pipeline of more than 2 GWh of battery energy storage system ("BESS") development projects; the parties expect to memorialize the terms of the framework in definitive agreements. The strategic framework will target conversion of Stella's pipeline utilizing FPUSA's previously announced 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement with Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos").

The strategic framework expands the working relationship between FPUSA and Stella, which has been tapped as the execution partner for the previously announced 480 MWh portfolio of long-duration BESS projects acquired from Bimergen Energy Corporation. Under the strategic framework, it is expected that Stella will serve as a designated execution partner for FPUSA across its development pipeline and that FPUSA will receive exclusive evaluation rights on projects in Stella's pipeline that meet FPUSA's investment criteria.

Stella's pipeline today exceeds 2 GWh of late-stage BESS development across high-growth U.S. markets, anchored by ERCOT, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 27 million Texas customers and 90 percent of the state's electric load. The projects are sized for long-duration deployment and viewed by FPUSA as being well-suited for conversion onto its platform, which integrates Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Z3 long-duration battery systems, to which FPUSA has dedicated capacity access, with the Technology Performance Insurance ("TPI") framework arranged with Ariel Green.

Upon FPUSA's full equity capitalization, FPUSA intends to convert eligible projects on terms consistent with the framework executed in the Bimergen transaction, under which FPUSA funds 100% of construction equity. Conversions will count toward deployment under FPUSA's previously announced 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement with Eos.

FPUSA Commentary

"Stella is one of the most accomplished execution platforms in U.S. utility-scale storage with more than 2 GW and 4.4 GWh of projects developed, built, and operating. Their work alongside FPUSA on the Bimergen portfolio has validated the model. This strategic partnership announced today sets the stage for Stella's pipeline to begin flowing onto the FPUSA platform-bringing committed manufacturing capacity, institutional capital, and insured performance to a deep set of construction-ready assets in the markets where long-duration storage is needed most."

- Aaron Maczonis, Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management, an investor in FPUSA

Stella Commentary

"FPUSA brings committed manufacturing capacity, institutional equity, and insured technology performance-a triumvirate that has not previously existed in U.S. long-duration storage under a single platform. That combination accelerates and de-risks construction and financing for developers. Our partnership with FPUSA began with the Bimergen projects. Expanding our work together gives Stella's pipeline a clear, scalable path to commercial operations across the late-stage development portfolio we have under control today."

- Brian Yarbrough, Chief Development Officer at Stella Energy Solutions

About FPUSA

FPUSA is a long-duration energy storage development and investment platform focused on accelerating the deployment of utility-scale battery infrastructure across the United States. Formed through an anchor investment by funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, the platform integrates development, committed manufacturing capacity, institutional capital, and insured performance under a single banner, allowing development-stage pipelines to convert into construction-ready assets and compressing the time from project commitment to commercial operation. Learn more at frontierpowerusa.com.

About Stella Energy Solutions

Stella Energy Solutions is a U.S.-based utility-scale clean energy platform focused on the development, construction, and operation of battery energy storage and solar infrastructure. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Stella and its team have developed, built, and operated more than 2 GW and 4.4 GWh of utility-scale battery storage projects across the United States, with a particular focus on ERCOT and other high-growth markets.

Contacts

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