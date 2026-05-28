Telenor Sweden deploys Hiya Protect to deliver real-time spam and fraud defense across its consumer mobile network

Hiya, the global leader in AI-powered voice security and identity, announced that Telenor Sweden has deployed Hiya Protect across its consumer mobile network, delivering real-time call protection to Swedish subscribers. The service, branded locally as Nummerkoll, automatically identifies and labels suspicious incoming calls at the network level, requiring no app download or setup from subscribers.

Nummerkoll is available as part of Telenor Sweden's new mobile portfolio, with plans for continued expansion. The service is enabled automatically at the network level, and subscribers retain full control over whether to answer flagged calls or can opt out of the service entirely.

Spam and fraud calls are a growing crisis for European mobile subscribers. Hiya's 2026 State of the Call report, a survey of more than 12,000 consumers in six countries, uncovered that 62% believe phone spam has gotten worse over the past year. The threat is evolving, with one in three reporting they received an AI deepfake voice call in the past twelve months. The pressure on operators is real, with almost 40% of consumers saying they have considered switching providers over inadequate spam and fraud protection.

Hiya Protect operates directly within the operator network, evaluating incoming calls in real time. Subscribers benefit by seeing clear on-device labels such as 'Potential Fraud' before deciding whether to answer a call.

"The operators that are winning right now are the ones that treat call protection as a core part of their service, not an afterthought. Telenor Sweden is making that commitment to every subscriber on their network, and that is exactly the kind of leadership this industry needs."

-Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya

The Telenor Sweden launch marks the latest in a series of major European operator deployments for Hiya, following launches with Telenor Norway, DNA Finland, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and O2 Telefónica.

For more information about Hiya Protect, visit https://www.hiya.com/.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in AI-powered voice protection and identity, providing caller identity, branded calling, and call protection solutions at network scale. Hiya's technology is deployed across more than 40 countries with nearly 20 mobile operators worldwide, protecting and serving over 550 million users. Founded in Seattle by Alex Algard, Hiya's mission is to make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again. Learn more at hiya.com.

About Telenor Sweden

Telenor Sweden AB is a full-service telecommunications provider. Its mobile network covers 99.9 percent of Sweden's population. The company serves approximately 3 million mobile subscriptions, 660,000 fiber and broadband customers, and 454,000 TV customers. Telenor Sweden reported revenues of SEK 12.7 billion in 2024 and has around 1,500 employees.

For more information, visit www.telenor.se

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528415100/en/

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