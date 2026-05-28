Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking district-scale gold opportunities in two of the country's most prolific and proven mining jurisdictions - Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory.

In the Timmins Gold Camp, Onyx controls an extensive portfolio anchored by the 109 km2 Munro-Croesus Property, host to the historic high-grade Croesus Mine and site of the Company's recent Argus North discovery - one of the most exciting new gold zones emerging in the camp. Complementing Munro-Croesus are two large, early-stage projects - Golden Mile, a 140 km² property situated just 9 km from Discovery Silver's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond Mine, and Timmins South, a 187 km² land package strategically positioned around the Shaw Dome structure, offering exceptional discovery potential.

Beyond Ontario, Onyx holds a commanding land position across four properties in Yukon's Selwyn Basin, an area rapidly gaining recognition for new gold discoveries and growing exploration investment. The Company's King Tut Property sits approximately 50 km south of Snowline Gold's Valley discovery and adjacent to Fireweed Metals' MacPass property.

Led by an experienced team with a strong track record of discovery, development, and value creation, Onyx Gold is well-funded and committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and responsible resource development.

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Brock Colterjohn"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Onyx Gold Corp.