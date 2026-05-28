Asko Appliances AB: ASKO triumphs at the iF Design Award 2026

A triple accolade for Scandinavian design and professional performance

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO, the premium Scandinavian appliance brand, has won three iF Design Awards 2026, reinforcing its position at the intersection of timeless design and professional-grade performance. The award-winning products include the Celsius Elements ovens, Series 5 induction hobs with integrated extraction, and the DW60 Style dishwasher series.

Recognized globally for over 70 years, the iF Design Award honours excellence in design. ASKO's products were selected from thousands of entries and praised for functional clarity, craftsmanship, minimalism, and sustainability.

Celsius Elements Ovens

Precision, versatility, and refined design

The Celsius Elements ovens combine professional-grade cooking capabilities with elegant Scandinavian design. Featuring full steam, integrated microwave functionality, and temperature precision down to one degree, they enable consistently accurate results.

A large TFT touch interface simplifies operation, balancing ease of use with advanced control options. The design features pearl-effect glass, polished edges, and precision-milled profiles that integrate seamlessly into kitchen furniture. Sculptural details, such as the one-piece metal handle, enhance the refined aesthetic. Available in Pearl Grey and Pearl Black, the ovens are designed to suit a wide range of interiors.

As Head of Design Vincent Hofstee notes, the focus was on making advanced functionality intuitive while maintaining a high-end, minimalist expression rooted in ASKO's craftsmanship heritage.

DW60 Style Dishwasher

Capacity, hygiene, and sustainable durability

ASKO's DW60 Style dishwasher offers a class-leading combination of capacity, hygiene, and low noise. With space for up to 17 place settings across four basket levels and operation as low as 37-38 dB(A), it is engineered for both performance and integration.

Its patented UV Cleanse mode removes up to 99.99999% of bacteria, fungi, and viruses-even in low-temperature ECO cycles-delivering hygiene while reducing energy consumption. Additional features include Auto Dose detergent dispensing, a brushless motor, and an optimized filtration system.

Durability is a central focus: eight key components are made from stainless steel instead of plastic, and the machine is tested for the equivalent of 20 years of use. The design emphasizes soft minimalism, with a slim door capable of supporting heavy stone fronts and a clean, intuitive interface.

Series 5 Induction Hobs with Integrated Extraction

Space-efficient innovation

The Series 5 hobs integrate powerful induction cooking with built-in extraction, eliminating the need for a separate hood. Available for flush or countertop installation, they support both recirculation and exhaust modes with post-cooking ventilation.

A compact Dynamic Slide interface frees up space, allowing wider placement of induction zones for greater flexibility when cooking with multiple pots. The hobs include timers and auto-programs for precision control.

Offered in matte or glossy scratch-resistant black glass, they combine functionality with a clean, minimalist look while improving air quality and optimizing kitchen space.

A legacy of purposeful design

ASKO's design philosophy-rooted in Scandinavian principles-follows a "form follows function" approach. With over 75 years of craftsmanship, the brand continues to focus on integrating advanced technology without compromising simplicity or usability.

This year's awards highlight ASKO's ability to balance performance, sustainability, and aesthetics in modern home appliances. The products were showcased at EuroCucina and Brera Design Week in Milan in April and will also be displayed during the upcoming 3 days of Design in Copenhagen in June.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design-built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Media Kit: event.asko.com

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