Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Announces Neocloud Infrastructure Partnership With Cyfuture.ai

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a provider of K-12 AI education and emerging AI infrastructure solutions, today announced a neocloud partnership with Cyfuture.ai, an AI cloud and GPU infrastructure provider.

The agreement allows Classover to access Cyfuture.ai's infrastructure stack - including GPU-as-a-Service, Inferencing-as-a-Service, and Tier-III certified data center operations - with a goal of allowing the Company to scale compute capacity in line with commercial demand rather than upfront capital commitment.

The Company believes this partnership will help to support its ability to address the enterprise market for AI compute, while maintaining the financial discipline and operational agility expected by its shareholders.

The Company also believes the partnership will support its previously announced rebranding to KIDZ AI Inc., reflecting the Company's focus on AI infrastructure as a core business vertical.

This partnership aims to:

Provide NVIDIA GPU Cluster Access: Utilize Cyfuture.ai's certified data center network deploying NVIDIA A100, H100, and L40S GPU hardware configured for LLM training, generative AI, and large-scale inference workloads.

Enable On-Demand Inferencing: Offer low-latency Inferencing-as-a-Service to support real-time AI application delivery without the fixed costs of proprietary model serving infrastructure.

Deliver Bare-Metal Performance: Leverage dedicated single-tenant servers with direct hardware access and full memory bandwidth for consistent, high-throughput compute performance.

Ensure Compliance-Ready Operations: Meet institutional, government, and regulated enterprise thresholds through data centers carrying ISO 27001, ISO 22301, PCI DSS, and CMMI Level 5 certifications.

Support Multi-Region Deployment: Serve a globally dispersed customer base with low latency and jurisdictional flexibility via data centers across eight Indian cities and offices in the US, UK, and UAE.

The partnership does not bind either party to provide the other with any funding or services and is simply an effort to explore potential collaboration in the foregoing areas.

Management Commentary

"The AI infrastructure market requires companies to access compute capacity efficiently and without over-committing capital," said Stephanie Luo, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Classover. "Cyfuture.ai brings an infrastructure platform with the certifications, scale, and operational depth to support our ambitions as we build out this business. We believe this partnership is a step in executing our AI infrastructure strategy."

Classover sees the AI infrastructure layer as a long-duration opportunity and intends to pursue additional partnerships and structures that allow the Company to deepen its presence in this market over time.

About Cyfuture.ai

Cyfuture.ai is an AI-powered neocloud infrastructure provider with over two decades of operating experience, serving Fortune 500 clients and government institutions globally. The company operates Tier-III certified data centers across India with international presence in the US, UK, and UAE. Its offerings span GPU-as-a-Service, Inferencing-as-a-Service, RAG Platform-as-a-Service, AI Agent Frameworks, and enterprise cloud hosting. Cyfuture.ai is one of only 12 MeitY-empaneled Cloud Service Providers in India and holds ISO 22301, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and CMMI Level 5 certifications. Learn more at www.cyfuture.cloud .

About Classover

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company has announced its intention to rebrand as KIDZ AI Inc. to reflect its strategic expansion into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to achiee the benefits and goals of the partnership with Cyfuture, which is non-binding; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/classover-announces-neocloud-infrastructure-partnership-with-cyfu-1171344