KBRA releases research examining how European and UK consumers and labour markets are absorbing another energy shock, with underlying resilience still evident despite weaker confidence and softer hiring.

The report highlights that households enter the shock from a stronger aggregate position, supported by lower debt, elevated savings, and contained arrears, although these buffers are unevenly distributed. Labour markets also remain resilient, with unemployment still low by recent historical standards, but hiring demand has weakened as firms delay recruitment amid uncertainty. KBRA's downside sensitivity assumes Brent averages around USD115/bbl and European gas around EUR65/MWh for a six-month period. The stress points to a gradual and manageable drag on consumption and unemployment over the 2026 to 2028 forecast horizon. KBRA concludes that the main pressure point is confidence, rather than household solvency or labour market fragility. A de-escalation in the Iran conflict would likely ease energy and inflation pressure, but spending and hiring may recover gradually after several years of repeated shocks.

Key Takeaways

EU and UK households enter this shock from a stronger aggregate position, supported by lower debt, elevated savings, and low arrears, although these buffers are unevenly distributed and employment growth is weakening.

KBRA's downside sensitivity analysis points to broad resilience, while recognising that a longer and more volatile Iran-related energy shock would still weigh on consumption and employment. The impact would vary by country depending on energy exposure, confidence sensitivity, and labour market conditions.

Under a stressed scenario in which Brent averages around USD115/bbl and European gas averages around EUR65/MWh over a six-month period, average consumption growth is reduced by between 0.15 pp and 0.25 pp over the forecast horizon, while unemployment increases by between 0.15 pp and 0.20 pp, equivalent to around 310,000 additional unemployed people across the UK and seven euro area countries in the sample.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

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joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

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