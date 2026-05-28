Phase 1 Equity Announces Its Third Practice Addition of the Year, Bringing on a Multi-Site Orthodontic Practice Located in Texas

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site orthodontic practice based in Texas to its growing network.

This practice ensures each patient feels welcomed and is treated in a comfortable, kind, and family-friendly environment. They offer highly personalized care, backed by advanced orthodontic techniques and driven expertise. This marks Phase 1 Equity's third practice added in 2026, its third practice in Texas, and its 21st doctor to join the platform. This addition brings total locations to 31 for the platform.

"We are excited to welcome another great orthodontic doctor, practice, and team in the State of Texas to the platform" said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "Our momentum continues as more doctors understand the short and long-term value we bring to them. Our unique model offers the support and resources doctors need while building significant practice value. Our doctors also maintain complete control over their practice."

"We are excited to welcome another great practice to Phase 1 Equity," said Dr. Keith Kohrs, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They deliver exceptional care in the communities they serve and maintain a strong reputation for focusing on an outstanding patient experience. We're thrilled to welcome them into our family and support their continued growth and success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefiting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful-together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-third-practice-addition-of-the-year-brin-1171173