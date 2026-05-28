New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced recent U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") and National Nuclear Security Administration ("NNSA") aligned nuclear materials transport campaigns supported by its recently acquired subsidiary, Secured Transportation Services LLC ("STS"). STS is a specialized U.S. based, globally operating nuclear logistics, transportation and services company specializing in the safe, secure and compliant movement of radioactive and nuclear materials.

The completed missions include a record-setting international shipment of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) from Japan, support for the removal of highly enriched uranium (HEU) from Venezuela, and a second U.S. domestic HALEU delivery supporting advanced reactor fuel testing. Together, these campaigns demonstrate STS's position as a trusted and experienced nuclear logistics partner capable of supporting complex, highly regulated domestic and international missions for DOE, NNSA, and the broader advanced nuclear sector.

Historic Japan HALEU Transfer and Associated Spent Fuel Logistics

STS served as the DOE's prime logistics contractor for a major international campaign involving the transfer of approximately 1.7 metric tons of HALEU from Japan - announced by the NNSA as the largest single international uranium shipment in its history - along with the transport of six Type B spent nuclear fuel casks to the DOE's Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.

The campaign required coordinated international licensing, maritime transport, port operations, security planning, customs coordination, and final overland delivery to U.S. destination facilities. The HALEU is expected to support U.S. advanced reactor fuel needs through DOE's HALEU Availability Program.

Venezuela HEU Removal Support

STS also provided logistics planning and U.S. domestic transfer support for NNSA's accelerated removal of 13.5 kilograms of HEU from Venezuela's dormant RV-1 research reactor. The mission supported U.S. nonproliferation objectives and helped eliminate a long-standing proliferation risk in the Western Hemisphere. The material was also transported to the Savannah River Site, where it is expected to be processed and down blended for future use in America's advanced nuclear fuel supply chain.

Second Domestic HALEU Delivery

In addition to its international mission work, STS completed a separate U.S. domestic HALEU transport campaign supporting advanced reactor fuel testing programs. This delivery further demonstrates STS's ability to execute multiple high-priority nuclear logistics missions safely, securely, and efficiently.

Figure 1 - A shielded industrial/nuclear radioactive material transport cask, marked with Class 7 radioactive placards and UN 3328 labels.

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STS Acquisition Adds Proven Nuclear Transportation and Logistics Capabilities, Enhances NANO's Strategic Focus on Vertical Integration and Supports Future Reactor Deployments

NANO Nuclear's acquisition of STS adds proven nuclear transportation and logistics capabilities, including established experience in Type A and Type B radioactive materials transport, multi-modal campaign execution, regulatory compliance, international permitting, security coordination, and DOE and NNSA mission support.

With the addition of STS, NANO Nuclear believes it now has the in-house capabilities and infrastructure to support fuel-cycle logistics and future microreactor deployments both in the U.S. and around the world. As demand for HALEU, advanced reactor fuel qualification, spent fuel management and secure nuclear materials transport increases, NANO Nuclear expects STS's mission-proven logistics capabilities to strengthen the Company's broader platform across the nuclear fuel supply chain, fuel and spent fuel transportation, microreactor deployment planning and long-term nuclear services.

Figure 2 - Unloading a large cylindrical shielded cask for radioactive material transport or handling.

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"STS's execution of these recent DOE and NNSA-aligned missions demonstrates exactly why integrating STS into NANO Nuclear is so strategically significant. These campaigns showcase the advanced expertise, regulatory discipline, and operational capabilities that are now part of our microreactor and fuel supply chain platform," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. "By bringing STS into the NANO Nuclear ecosystem, we have strengthened one of the most critical and capacity-constrained segments of the advanced nuclear supply chain: the safe, compliant movement of fuel and other nuclear materials. This capability not only supports our fuel-cycle strategy and microreactor deployment plans, but also positions us as one of the few companies developing the capability to deliver an integrated end-to-end advanced nuclear solution. The success of these missions reaffirms that STS is accelerating our ability to deploy next-generation nuclear systems globally."

"STS has earned its reputation as a trusted and experienced partner for some of the nation's most important nuclear transportation missions, and we've completed many incredibly difficult nuclear shipments with a strong record of success and compliance," said Roy Boyd, Founder & President of STS. "Our organization is pleased to participate in these important initiatives that support the mission of the DOE and NNSA. These programs are vital to the safety of the United States and to the path forward for advanced nuclear energy. STS has performed movements throughout the world in all types of variable regulatory spaces and mission constraints. With NANO Nuclear's support, we are well-positioned to expand that capability and help meet the logistics demands of the next generation of nuclear energy."

"These latest STS-supported missions underscore the tremendous value of our acquisition and reinforce why the integration of a world-class nuclear logistics organization is a major step forward for NANO Nuclear. STS's work on the largest ever single international uranium shipment in NNSA history, its support for the removal of HEU from Venezuela, and its domestic HALEU delivery highlight proven capabilities and expertise that very few organizations have globally," said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy. "With STS, we control a vital link in the nuclear value chain - one that is essential for scaling microreactor deployment, strengthening domestic fuel-cycle resilience, and enabling the advanced nuclear industry to grow. These accomplishments validate our strategy to build a fully vertically integrated nuclear energy company with the infrastructure, expertise, and execution ability needed to support national priorities and commercial customers alike. We are building the logistics backbone required for the next generation of nuclear energy, and these missions demonstrate the impact of that vision coming to life."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a HALEU fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "aim," "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would," "goal," "aim," "develop," "may" or derivatives of these words and other words relating to the future. Specifically, forward-looking statements include those related to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the acquisition of STS as well as NANO Nuclear's development, construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and commercial plans and strategies generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related to our vertical integration strategy (notably the integration of STS as contemplated herein) and the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, as well as the CNSC, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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Source: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.