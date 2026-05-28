A German research team has investigated the UV-induced degradation (UVID) behavior of lightweight silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar modules utilizing encapsulants with different UV-transmission. Based on their findings, they have proposed a novel encapsulation architecture that combines UV-downshifting and UV-blocking encapsulants to ensure UV utilization and stability in lightweight SHJ solar modules. "Solar modules featuring this innovative dual-layer structure preserved over 98% of their initial performance after 120 kWh/m2 of UV exposure, demonstrating a promising new approach for enhancing ...

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