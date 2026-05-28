Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has expanded its utility-scale product portfolio with the Ingecon Sun 300TL, a high-density string inverter designed for large photovoltaic plants requiring high power density, industrial-grade communications and compliance with European grid and safety standards. The unit measures 1,045 mm x 1,045 mm x 400 mm and weighs 115 kg. It is designed to operate in ambient temperatures ranging from -30 C to 60 C and is certified for installations up to 4,000 metres above sea level. Featuring up to 300 kW output power through a single maximum power point tracking ...

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